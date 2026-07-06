Miovision Launches The Industry’s First AI-Powered Traffic Studies Platform

Miovision launches Traffic Studies for Miovision One, unifying end-to-end traffic management workflows with a single integrated solution.

New features include built-in project tracking, GenAI Agent and AI Studio support, and multimodal reporting for pedestrians and cyclists.

Traffic Studies for Miovision One debuts at NaTMEC in Nashville, Tenn., July 6-9, 2026.



KITCHENER, Ontario, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miovision , the global leader in Intelligent Mobility solutions, announces the launch of Traffic Studies for Miovision One, the industry's first platform to connect temporary traffic study workflows with permanent intersection management in a single, end-to-end solution. Traffic professionals today spend significant time coordinating field devices, collecting data from multiple systems, validating results, exporting files, and manually producing reports before they can begin making engineering decisions. Traffic Studies for Miovision One eliminates these disconnected workflows by bringing every stage of the traffic study lifecycle into a single AI-powered platform.

Traffic Studies for Miovision One is a unified solution that supports the full cycle of traffic study management, from setup and data collection to processing and reporting. Powered by Mateo , Miovision's purpose-built AI traffic engineering assistant, customers can instantly ask questions about studies, summarize results, generate reports, identify anomalies, and receive engineering insights in seconds instead of hours.

“Until now, data from temporary traffic studies has remained separate from Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions,” said Kurtis McBride, Chief Executive Officer, Miovision. “Traffic Studies for Miovision One brings temporary and permanent traffic data together on a single platform, helping agencies make faster, better-informed decisions across their network.”

Miovision customers will see an instant improvement in their temporary study workflows, and any city currently using Traffic Data Online and DataLink solutions can automatically access the platform at no additional cost.

“Traffic Studies for Miovision One streamlines every step of the traffic study process, from configuring studies and managing devices to analyzing data and transforming millions of traffic observations into engineering-ready decisions, reducing manual work and improving accuracy,” said Mohamad Vedut, Senior Director TE, Miovision. “As the only platform that connects temporary traffic studies with permanent intersection management and GenAI insights, Miovision One gives agencies a complete view of their network to make faster, more informed decisions.”

Company leaders will host a live webinar, July 21, 2026 at 1:00pm EDT to demonstrate how this innovative system can optimize operations, provide real-time device insights, and group multiple studies into a single project for better tracking. Miovision will debut Traffic Studies for Miovision One at the National Travel Monitoring Exposition and Conference (NaTMEC) at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., July 6-9, 2026, where the company is both an exhibitor and sponsor. The launch reflects Miovision's commitment to empowering traffic teams with tools that transform data into decisions, helping agencies move from reactive management to proactive Intelligent Mobility.

About Miovision:

Founded in 2005, Miovision is a global leader in Intelligent Mobility, helping cities enhance road efficiency, optimize traffic flow, and improve safety for all modes of transportation. Using connectivity, advanced sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, Miovision enables the orchestration of transportation systems and road networks. The company is also pioneering the industry’s first GenAI agent for traffic engineering, transforming complex mobility data into high-confidence, actionable insights. Recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Miovision supports more than 5,000 customers in over 68 countries, providing cities with the insights and tools they need to proactively manage traffic.