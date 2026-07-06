ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 29-Jun-26 10,000 €1,587.15 €15,871,481 30-Jun-26 9,383 €1,691.67 €15,872,944 1-Jul-26 9,358 €1,696.17 €15,872,791 2-Jul-26 9,906 €1,602.35 €15,872,858 3-Jul-26 9,750 €1,627.91 €15,872,118

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938

Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714

Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



