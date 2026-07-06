ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|29-Jun-26
|10,000
|€1,587.15
|€15,871,481
|30-Jun-26
|9,383
|€1,691.67
|€15,872,944
|1-Jul-26
|9,358
|€1,696.17
|€15,872,791
|2-Jul-26
|9,906
|€1,602.35
|€15,872,858
|3-Jul-26
|9,750
|€1,627.91
|€15,872,118
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771