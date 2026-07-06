QTREX Announces Operational AME System at U.S. Government Lab with a Quantum Computing Program focused on National Security

Nes Ziona, Israel, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) for quantum computing infrastructure today announced that a U.S. Government lab conducting quantum computing programs is actively operating the Company’s AME system. The operational use places the Company’s technology inside a U.S. federal quantum and advanced-microelectronics development environment, providing the lab with direct access to the unique capabilities enabled by the Company’s AME platform.

The lab is one of the most prominent U.S. government research environments focused on national security, applying advanced science and engineering to help identify, deter, defeat and mitigate threats to the United States and its allies. Within this environment, the lab conducts quantum computing programs focused on moving quantum technologies from experimental research toward practical, measurable and engineered systems. This includes fabrication and characterization, integrated control technologies, mathematical modeling and experimental testing on real-world quantum systems.

As quantum systems advance toward larger and more complex architectures, they require new approaches for manufacturing high-density interconnects, advanced packaging structures, integrated materials, RF/microwave pathways and application-specific electronic components. The operational use of QTREX’s AME system inside this environment positions the Company’s technology directly within the infrastructure layer required to support quantum hardware development.

"The current U.S. administration has made it unequivocally clear that quantum computing and advanced microelectronics are critical, heavily funded national security priorities," said Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of QTREX. "Having our AME system actively operating inside a federal lab directly aligns QTREX with these massive strategic initiatives and positions us at the heart of the infrastructure required to secure U.S. quantum leadership."

QTREX views this operational deployment as a strategic platform for deeper technical engagement, defined use cases and broader commercial expansion. Amid an accelerating wave of federal investment in sovereign quantum infrastructure, direct exposure to AME capabilities within this national security lab environment paves the way for future application-specific development tailored to sensitive, mission-critical and classified defense applications.

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. The Company also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business.

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Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that having its AME system actively operating inside a federal lab directly aligns QTREX with these strategic initiatives, positioning it at the heart of the infrastructure required to secure U.S. quantum leadership, its view that this operational deployment is a strategic platform for deeper technical engagement, defined use cases and broader commercial expansion, an accelerating wave of federal investment in sovereign quantum infrastructure, direct exposure to AME capabilities within this national security lab environment paves the way for future application-specific development tailored to sensitive, mission-critical and classified defense applications. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

QTREX Quantum

Email: info@q-trex.com

Phone: +972-9-9664487