GMEX Robotics enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Equity Interest of a California based Robotics and Industrial AI company, Creating a Next-Generation physical AI Connectivity & Sensing Platform

Acquisition would eliminate critical wireless bottlenecks in autonomous robot fleets, accelerating GMEX Robotics’ transition to high-margin robotics software subscription revenue

SYDNEY, Australia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) (“GMEX Robotics” or the “Company”), a developer of AI-powered robotic technologies, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire certain equity interest of a California based company, a pioneer in physical AI connectivity solutions and wireless Systems-on-Chip (SoC) technology for autonomous systems. This transaction is expected to represent a major strategic milestone in GMEX Robotics’ Transportation & Logistics strategy by addressing one of the most significant infrastructure challenges limiting the scalability of warehouse automation: latency and unreliable wireless connectivity.

"Warehouse robotics is on the verge of an inflection point. While robotic hardware has advanced rapidly, connectivity limitations continue to create operational bottlenecks that impact productivity, scalability, and return on investment," said Sam Lu, CEO of GMEX Robotics. "We look forward to advancing this LOI and working with a world class team with proven successful track record and deep expertise in physical AI during their prior tenure at Broadcom, Conexant, Nokia, and VMware. This partnership is expected to assist GMEX in solving this critical challenge by embedding intelligent, deterministic connectivity directly into our robotics platform with potential to be the industry standard. If consummated, this transaction should strengthen our Terminal + Brain’ strategy by combining advanced robotic hardware with the software intelligence and infrastructure required for enterprise-scale automation.”

By integrating this proprietary connectivity technology, GMEX expects to significantly enhance the performance, reliability, and scalability of its autonomous robotic systems, enabling enterprise customers to deploy larger fleets of robots with improved uptime, lower operating costs, and greater automation efficiency.

How it Works – Deterministic Connectivity & AI Sensing

The integration of its technology into GMEX's automated systems delivers significant performance breakthroughs over standard WiFi environments:

Ultra-Low Latency Connectivity: Relies on a patent-pending deterministic MAC engine designed to reduce wireless latency from the current standard 100 milliseconds to less than 3 milliseconds, enabling faster and more reliable robot-to-system/edge/cloud communication

Relies on a patent-pending deterministic MAC engine designed to reduce wireless latency from the current standard 100 milliseconds to less than 3 milliseconds, enabling faster and more reliable robot-to-system/edge/cloud communication Enterprise-Scale Fleet Deployment: Advances wireless architecture designed to support more than 100 robots operating simultaneously through a single access point while minimizing interference or network degradation

Advances wireless architecture designed to support more than 100 robots operating simultaneously through a single access point while minimizing interference or network degradation AI-Powered Environment Awareness: Integrated AI Channel State Information (CSI) technology that transforms wireless signals into an additional perception layer, helping robots detect environmental changes, identify obstacles, and improve navigation capabilities

Integrated AI Channel State Information (CSI) technology that transforms wireless signals into an additional perception layer, helping robots detect environmental changes, identify obstacles, and improve navigation capabilities Recurring Software Revenue Opportunity: Its cloud platform provides real-time fleet analytics, connectivity monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities through subscription-based software model





This acquisition is expected to further advance GMEX Robotics’ strategy to become a full-stack automation infrastructure leader by integrating the' patent-pending wireless connectivity technology, embedded intelligence, and production-ready IP into its robotics ecosystem. By reducing dependence on commoditized hardware and adding higher-value software and connectivity capabilities, GMEX believes it will be uniquely positioned to capture greater value across the robotics technology stack.

Through the combination of reliable fleet connectivity, AI-driven analytics, and recurring software subscription opportunities, GMEX aims to enable the next generation of scalable warehouse automation while creating a differentiated platform designed to drive long-term growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder value.

The letter of intent is non-binding, and any transaction would remain subject to, among other things, completion of satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the agreement of final transaction terms, required board, regulatory and third-party approvals, if applicable, and the satisfaction or waiver of conditions to closing customary for transactions of this nature. The parties may terminate discussions at any time, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that any transaction contemplated by the letter of intent will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all. Any final transaction terms may differ materially from those reflected in the letter of intent.

About GMEX Robotics

GMEX Robotics is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions. The Company is advancing robotics applications across consumer, hospitality, and commercial environments, combining artificial intelligence with hardware innovation to deliver efficient and scalable automation technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

CORE IR & PR

Press@GMEXRobotics.com

(212) 655-0924

www.GMEXRobotics.com

Investor Contact:

CoreIR

IR@GMEXRobotics.com