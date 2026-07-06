NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Manufacturing Migration to US Creating Opportunity, Complexity

AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN.Ai – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “AI Infrastructure Spending Creates New Wave of Semiconductor Ecosystem Winners,” featuring Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: https://ibn.fm/6KYss

To read the original editorial, visit: https://ibn.fm/CAdMh

Industry analysts have noted that the migration [to the U.S.] creates both opportunity and complexity. Building supplier relationships, establishing manufacturing operations and navigating U.S. regulatory environments all require local partnerships and institutional knowledge. Early movers in this process stand to benefit most, gaining access to customers, contracts and capital before the field becomes crowded. DigiTimes reported in mid-2025 that TSMC’s Arizona expansion is acting as a magnetic pull for Taiwanese suppliers, accelerating a wave of cross-Pacific expansion initiatives.

TechForce Robotics is moving with this current. The company’s strategic alliance with JJ Enterprise connects TechForce to a Taiwan-based manufacturer already embedded in the semiconductor supply chain. JJ Enterprise’s expertise in advanced semiconductor packaging, thermal interface material manufacturing, gallium-based liquid metal processing and precision industrial automation spans exactly the capabilities that new North American fabs will need as they ramp production. By building this relationship now, TechForce Robotics is positioning itself as part of the migration rather than watching it from the outside.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics)



Nightfood Holdings (doing business as TechForce Robotics) is an AI-enhanced robotics and automation company focused on the development, integration, deployment and commercialization of intelligent automation solutions across multiple industries. Through its TechForce Robotics platform, the company develops and deploys autonomous robotic systems designed to improve operational efficiency, workflow consistency, labor optimization and scalability across hospitality, food service, commercial, laboratory, pharmaceutical and emerging enterprise automation environments.

The company operates through a vertically integrated business model that combines proprietary robotics technology, AI-enhanced software, real-world operating environments, strategic manufacturing partnerships and scalable deployment infrastructure. By integrating advanced robotics, machine vision, intelligent automation and data-driven operational insights, TechForce Robotics seeks to address growing labor challenges and productivity demands across a wide range of industries.

Nightfood Holdings delivers its solutions through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, providing customers with flexible, scalable automation solutions while generating recurring revenue opportunities. As the company expands into pharmaceutical automation, laboratory automation, industrial automation and other high-precision applications, it continues to leverage strategic partnerships and advanced engineering capabilities to accelerate innovation and commercialization across multiple high-growth markets.

For more information about the company, please visit Nightfood Holdings.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/NGTF

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications