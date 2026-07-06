Get Cited by ChatGPT: A PR Team’s Guide to Using Press Releases and Syndicated Articles

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Improve AI Visibility with Press Releases and Syndicated Articles

Today, AI search engines don’t rank content – they cite trusted sources. If your PR strategy isn’t built for that, you’re missing critical opportunities to get surfaced where your audience is searching.

On July 9th, join PRSA and Notified for a live demo specifically for communications pros showcasing how to optimize, distribute and measure content for AI-powered search.

You'll learn:

How to distribute optimized press releases and Syndicated Articles using the Notified platform

Why earned media, authoritative backlinks and content distribution strengthen AI visibility and brand authority

How to measure AI citations and connect optimization, distribution and reporting in one integrated workflow





WHEN: Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT

REGISTRATION: Link







WHO:

Jeff Heisler – Senior Sales Director, Notified

Jeff helps communications teams improve media outreach, content distribution and PR measurement using the Notified platform. He works with organizations to strengthen visibility, reach the right audiences and demonstrate the business impact of their communications programs. Jeff also advises customers on how AI is changing content discovery and how PR teams can adapt for AI-powered search.

Melissa James – Senior Sales Director, Notified

Melissa helps organizations strengthen their communications strategies through integrated technology. She works with brands to improve media outreach, press release distribution and audience engagement, helping communications teams increase visibility, build credibility and deliver measurable results.

WHY:

AI is becoming one of the main ways people discover brands and information. As AI platforms increasingly rely on trusted content, communications teams need better ways to optimize, distribute and measure the content that influences answers. This live demo will show how the Notified platform helps teams improve AI visibility, strengthen brand authority and understand how their content is being surfaced across AI-generated results.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.



Media Contact

press@notified.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2a9ab00-7a2d-4a4a-a618-c9c4f731ed3c

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.