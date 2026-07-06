SEALSQ Advances PQC Readiness Strategy to Capture Growing Global Demand for Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Geneva, Switzerland, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Company Aims to Convert Enterprise Quantum Risk Assessments into Long-Term Demand for Post-Quantum Semiconductors, Digital Identity, Quantum RootKey, ASIC, PKI Services, Secure Elements and Crypto-Agile Infrastructure

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a global leader in post-quantum semiconductor technology, PKI and digital identity solutions, today announced the advancement of its PQC Readiness Strategy, designed to position the Company to capture the growing commercial opportunity created by the global migration toward post-quantum cryptography (“PQC”).

As governments, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators begin preparing their digital systems for the emergence of quantum computing, SEALSQ believes the global cybersecurity industry is entering a multi-year infrastructure upgrade cycle.

The transition to post-quantum cryptography will require organizations to identify quantum-vulnerable cryptographic assets, assess operational risks, develop migration roadmaps and progressively deploy quantum-resistant technologies across software, PKI, semiconductors, connected devices and critical infrastructure.

SEALSQ’s strategy is designed to participate across this entire migration lifecycle.

By combining PQC readiness assessments, cryptographic discovery, migration planning, PKI modernization, digital identity technologies and hardware-based post-quantum security, SEALSQ intends to create a commercial pathway that converts quantum cybersecurity assessments into long-term technology deployments.

Creating a Commercial Funnel from PQC Readiness to Hardware Deployment

SEALSQ believes PQC readiness assessments can become an important customer acquisition and revenue-generation channel.

Organizations beginning their quantum migration journey must first understand where cryptography is deployed, identify systems vulnerable to future quantum attacks and determine which infrastructure should be prioritized for migration.

SEALSQ intends to help organizations navigate this process through structured PQC readiness programs that could include cryptographic inventories, quantum risk assessments, crypto-agility evaluations, migration roadmaps and implementation strategies.

These engagements are expected to create opportunities for the subsequent deployment of SEALSQ technologies, including post-quantum secure elements, PKI services, device identity solutions and quantum-resistant semiconductor platforms.

This model could allow SEALSQ to establish relationships with customers at the beginning of their PQC migration process and expand those relationships as organizations move from assessment and planning toward implementation and large-scale deployment.

Targeting a Multi-Year Global Cybersecurity Infrastructure Upgrade Cycle

The transition to post-quantum cryptography represents a potentially significant technology upgrade cycle.

Billions of connected devices, industrial systems, automotive platforms, smart infrastructure systems, satellites, data centers and autonomous machines rely on cryptographic technologies that may need to be upgraded or replaced.

Many of these systems have operational lifetimes measured in decades.

SEALSQ believes organizations that begin their PQC migration strategies today could become long-term customers for quantum-resistant semiconductors, secure elements, PKI services and digital identity infrastructure.

The Company intends to position itself as a technology provider capable of participating throughout the entire value chain of this transition.

Building a Scalable PQC Readiness Platform

As part of its strategy, SEALSQ is evaluating the development of a scalable PQC Readiness Platform that could allow enterprises and governments to assess their quantum cybersecurity exposure and develop structured migration strategies.

Potential capabilities could include:

Cryptographic asset discovery and inventory.

Identification of quantum-vulnerable algorithms and infrastructure.

Assessment of exposure to “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” attacks.

Crypto-agility assessments.

PQC migration planning and prioritization.

Generation of a proprietary SEALSQ Quantum Readiness Score.

Recommendations for deploying post-quantum PKI, secure elements and quantum-resistant semiconductors.





SEALSQ believes such a platform could provide the Company with an additional software and services layer capable of generating recurring revenue while accelerating adoption of its semiconductor technologies.

The platform could also create a direct commercial pipeline between enterprise cybersecurity assessments and the deployment of SEALSQ hardware and PKI infrastructure.

Driving Demand for SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Semiconductor Portfolio

SEALSQ believes the largest long-term commercial opportunity created by PQC migration will emerge at the hardware level.

Software systems can often be updated.

Semiconductors embedded inside vehicles, industrial systems, satellites, critical infrastructure and IoT devices may remain operational for ten, twenty or more years.

As a result, manufacturers and governments increasingly need to consider quantum resistance when designing the next generation of connected infrastructure.

SEALSQ is developing post-quantum semiconductor technologies designed to support NIST-standardized algorithms, including ML-KEM and ML-DSA, and enable hardware-based roots of trust for quantum-resistant devices.

By participating in the PQC readiness and migration planning process, SEALSQ intends to identify customer requirements earlier in the technology adoption cycle and position its semiconductor portfolio for integration into future generations of connected devices.

Expanding Recurring Revenue Opportunities

SEALSQ’s PQC Readiness Strategy is also designed to expand the Company’s potential recurring revenue streams.

While semiconductor sales remain an important component of SEALSQ’s business model, the Company sees opportunities to generate additional revenue through PQC assessments, cybersecurity services, PKI platforms, certificate lifecycle management, device identity services and crypto-agility management.

Combining semiconductor deployments with recurring cybersecurity services could increase customer lifetime value and strengthen long-term relationships with enterprises, governments and device manufacturers.

Leveraging SEALSQ’s Installed Base and Global Ecosystem

SEALSQ’s existing relationships with semiconductor customers, IoT manufacturers, industrial companies and governments could provide an important foundation for the deployment of its PQC Readiness Strategy.

The Company intends to work with customers to evaluate the quantum resilience of existing infrastructures and progressively introduce quantum-resistant technologies as systems are upgraded.

SEALSQ also plans to collaborate with cybersecurity companies, system integrators, cloud providers, telecommunications operators and governments to accelerate the deployment of post-quantum security technologies.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, said: “Post-quantum migration represents a global infrastructure transformation, not just a cybersecurity upgrade. It represents a potentially significant global infrastructure replacement cycle. Organizations must first discover where cryptography is deployed, assess their quantum exposure and establish migration strategies. SEALSQ intends to participate from the beginning of that process. Our objective is to create a commercial funnel that starts with PQC readiness assessments and progressively expands into PKI modernization, digital identity infrastructure, secure elements and post-quantum semiconductor deployments. This strategy could allow SEALSQ to acquire customers earlier, increase customer lifetime value, generate additional recurring revenue streams and accelerate adoption of our post-quantum semiconductor technologies. We believe the companies that help organizations understand their quantum exposure today will be well positioned to provide the infrastructure required to secure those organizations tomorrow.”

Positioning SEALSQ Across the Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Value Chain

SEALSQ believes its combination of semiconductor technologies, hardware roots of trust, PKI infrastructure, digital identities and post-quantum cryptographic capabilities provides a differentiated position within the emerging quantum cybersecurity market.

While many cybersecurity platforms focus primarily on discovering cryptographic vulnerabilities and managing software-based migration processes, SEALSQ intends to extend PQC readiness into the physical layer of the digital economy.

The Company’s strategy is to connect: PQC Discovery → Quantum Risk Assessment → Migration Planning → PKI Modernization → Hardware Deployment → Lifecycle Management.

This integrated approach could allow SEALSQ to participate in multiple stages of customer PQC migration programs while creating additional opportunities for recurring software, services and semiconductor revenue.

Building the Hardware Foundation of the Post-Quantum Internet

SEALSQ believes the transition toward post-quantum cryptography could become one of the largest cybersecurity infrastructure transformations of the coming decades.

By establishing a commercial entry point at the beginning of the PQC migration lifecycle, SEALSQ intends to build a growing pipeline of enterprises, governments and manufacturers preparing to deploy quantum-resistant infrastructure.

The Company’s objective is to:

Convert global requirement for PQC readiness into long-term demand for SEALSQ technologies.

Span the lifecycle from quantum risk assessment to semiconductor deployment.

Expand from initial PQC readiness to recurring revenue model.

Build the hardware foundation for the post-quantum Internet.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







