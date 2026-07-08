SEALSQ and GlobalFoundries Partner to Accelerate Post-Quantum Cryptography and Quantum Computing Technologies

Geneva, Switzerland, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ") and GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop across secure semiconductor platforms, Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and emerging semiconductor-based quantum computing technologies. The partnership leverages GF's process technology leadership and manufacturing capabilities alongside SEALSQ's expertise in hardware-based certified security, PQC-ready silicon solutions and ongoing investments in quantum technologies.

Semiconductor CMOS technology has powered the digital revolution for decades by enabling continuous transistor scaling, higher integration density, and cost-effective mass production. It is now emerging as a key enabler of the quantum era, allowing quantum processors to be built on proven high-volume semiconductor manufacturing platforms that deliver the scalability, reliability, and cost efficiency required for widespread industrial adoption.

The collaboration will focus on developing Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) security IP, secure chiplet architectures, and a CryoCMOS ecosystem to support future quantum computing systems, advancing three strategic areas:

Expanding GF's IP Ecosystem with Certified PQC Security Building Blocks





In partnership with MIPS, a GF company, the companies will co-develop pre-certified PQC security IP (hard macro) blocks and Chiplet Hardware Security Module (CHSM) components, targeting applications including Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and Secure Enclaves.

Advancing Cryogenic CMOS for Quantum Computing





Building on GF's recently announced Quantum Technology Solutions business and SEALSQ's ongoing ambitions in quantum ASIC design, the companies will collaborate on the design and development of cryoelectronic ASICs operating at ultra-low temperatures for joint clients and partners, leveraging GF’s U.S. manufacturing capabilities and footprint.

Aligned with Sovereign and Trusted Supply Chain Objectives





The partnership is designed to support European and U.S. sovereign supply chain priorities. Both companies share a commitment to trusted, traceable, and secure semiconductor production.

“A shared long-term vision between GF and SEALSQ is that semiconductors, cybersecurity, Post-Quantum Cryptography, and quantum computing are converging into a single technology ecosystem,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “GlobalFoundries is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, and its growing commitment to security and quantum technologies perfectly complements SEALSQ’s expertise in secure semiconductors, PQC, and our investments across the quantum ecosystem. This partnership is a natural fit and a powerful validation of our shared vision. Together, we have the opportunity to help shape the secure and scalable technology platforms that will power the quantum era.”

“This partnership is about building the foundation for the quantum era: trusted digital infrastructure secured by Post-Quantum Cryptography and the semiconductor technologies that will enable future quantum computing systems,” said Nicholas Sergeant, vice president of Quantum Technology Solutions at GF. “SEALSQ's secure-semiconductor and Post-Quantum Cryptography expertise complements GF's differentiated technology portfolio and expanding quantum capabilities. Together, we are uniquely positioned to give customers and partners the technologies needed to secure and enable the quantum future.”

The initiative builds on GF’s long-standing investments in quantum technologies and complements its new Quantum Technology Solutions business alongside SEALSQ’s investments in quantum computing, reinforcing the critical role of semiconductors in enabling scalable and commercially viable quantum systems.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theeequitygroup.com







