SEALSQ and L5 Cartronics Partner to Develop Secure Multi-Package IoT Modules for Smart Cameras and Smart Metering

Paris, France / Bangalore, India, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a leading developer of semiconductor, PKI and provisioning technologies, and L5 Cartronics (LFC), a leading Indian electronics design and manufacturing company, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a new generation of highly competitive secure connectivity modules for IoT applications.

The collaboration combines L5 Cartronics' expertise in innovative precision Clocking, Power and Interface solutions, and large-scale production with SEALSQ's hardware security technology through the integration of a SEALSQ secure element die into LFC's advanced multi-package module architecture. This approach enables a highly integrated, cost-efficient solution designed for scale manufacturing. LFC's proprietary Active EMI management technology serves as a key element of compliance standards set by various bodies such as STQC for the joint solution.

A Secure and Cost-Optimized Module for the Next Generation of Connected Devices

The first outcome of the collaboration will be the development of a compact, cost-effective secure module designed for high-volume IoT deployments. The companies expect this module to support broad OEM adoption across security- and compliance-driven applications. By integrating SEALSQ's secure element die directly into LFC's multi-package solution, the companies aim to provide OEMs with a turnkey module that combines wireless connectivity and embedded hardware security without increasing system complexity.

The module will enable device manufacturers to securely provision cryptographic identities, authenticate devices, protect sensitive credentials and establish trusted communications with cloud platforms throughout the product lifecycle. This positions SEALSQ to participate in both initial hardware deployment and ongoing device lifecycle security management.

The initial focus will be on two rapidly growing markets, both benefiting from increasing regulatory requirements and rising cybersecurity standards, driving demand for embedded hardware security:

Smart Camera systems requiring trusted device identities and secure cloud connectivity.

Smart Metering infrastructure, where secure authentication, device integrity and lifecycle management are essential for utility deployments.

The solution has been designed to help manufacturers reduce bill-of-material costs while simplifying integration and accelerating product certification and time-to-market, key factors for large-scale IoT rollouts.

Fabien Treillaud, EMEA Sales Director at SEALSQ, commented: "Hardware security is becoming a fundamental requirement for connected devices. By embedding our secure element die into L5 Cartronics' innovative multi-package module, we are enabling OEMs to integrate strong security with minimal impact on cost, size and design complexity. This partnership will help bring highly competitive secure modules to market for applications such as smart cameras and smart metering, where trust and device identity are essential and strengthens our ability to address high-volume IoT opportunities with scalable, integrated solutions."

Narendar (Buddy) Venugopal, CEO and Founder of L5 Cartronics, added: "Our partnership with SEALSQ represents a powerful convergence of elite hardware security and cutting-edge silicon architecture. L5 Cartronics brings a deep portfolio of proprietary Active EMI management, alongside advanced precision Clocking, Power, and Interface solutions, to this collaboration. By combining our specialized IP with SEALSQ's proven secure element, we are delivering a highly integrated multi-chip package that solves critical system-level vulnerabilities right at the silicon layer."

Ranga Raj, VP of Business Development at L5 Cartronics, stated: "By targeting the high-growth Smart Camera and Smart Metering sectors, this joint Multi-Chip Package solution delivers massive architectural and cost benefits directly to our customers. It effectively bypasses complex design bottlenecks, giving Indian and global OEMs a streamlined path to compliance and faster time to market. Furthermore, by anchoring this collaboration in our scalable production ecosystem, we leverage a distinct 'Make in India' advantage, delivering sovereign, premium-tier silicon based security solutions engineered and manufactured to the highest international standards."

About L5 Cartronics (LFC):

L5 Cartronics (LFC) is an Indian electronics design and manufacturing company specializing in advanced embedded systems, wireless connectivity solutions and electronic modules for automotive, industrial and IoT markets. Leveraging strong engineering capabilities and scalable manufacturing, LFC develops innovative products that help customers accelerate the deployment of connected technologies across global markets.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com





L5 Cartronics Press Contact

Ranga Raj Bindignavle

VP of Business Development

raj@l5cartronics.com