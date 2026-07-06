BeautyPlus Launches AI-Powered Freeform Collage Maker for Photos and Videos

SINGAPORE, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeautyPlus, the AI-powered photo editing platform developed by Pixocial, has introduced a new Freeform Collage Maker on BeautyPlus Web. Known as Pinboard, the tool gives users a flexible canvas to create Instagram collages , moodboards, photo dumps, visual diaries, scrapbook-style collage edits, and shareable creative projects using both images and videos.





Unlike traditional collage makers that rely on fixed templates and grid layouts, BeautyPlus Pinboard allows users to freely place, resize, rotate, layer, and decorate visual elements on an open canvas. Users can combine photos, video clips, stickers, text, and design elements in one project, making it easier to create more personal and expressive visual stories.

The tool is designed for a wide range of use cases, including summer travel recaps, social media photo dumps, fashion moodboards, event memories, digital scrapbooks, inspiration boards, and collaborative creative projects. Rather than fitting content into a predefined layout, users can build each collage around their own visual style and ideas.

BeautyPlus Pinboard also includes AI-powered creative tools that help users create more cohesive and personalized collages. With Patternize, users can generate background textures inspired by the colors, tones, and visual mood of an imported image or video. Stickerize creates image-based visual assets that complement a user’s content, helping them add more detail and personality without relying on generic sticker packs.

Additional editing tools include AI Background Remover, image and video enhancement, creative effects, flexible crop and cutout tools, tape decorations, doodle tools, hole-punch effects, and text-wrapping options. Users can also add subtle motion effects to static images, creating more dynamic visual content for social sharing.

“People increasingly want creative tools that feel more personal than a standard template,” said Vincent Lu, Product Lead of BeautyPlus. “With Pinboard, we wanted to give users a more open and playful space to combine photos, videos, stickers, and ideas in ways that reflect their own style. It is not just about making a collage — it is about turning everyday memories into something users want to keep, share, and build on.”

Each Pinboard project can be shared through a link, allowing others to view the collage, save it as a new project, and continue editing with their own ideas.

BeautyPlus continues to expand its AI-powered creative experience across both app and web. Alongside Pinboard, BeautyPlus Web offers tools such as Object Remover , AI Clothes Changer , and other editing features designed to help users create polished, personalized content with less effort.

BeautyPlus Freeform Collage Maker is now available at https://www.beautyplus.com/photo-collage-maker .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a619428-157e-4962-9197-3132342faac6