Easy, Restaurant-Worthy Meals for Busy Days

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) When life gets busy, your home should be a place of reprieve, not extra stress – and that includes your kitchen. If you’re juggling work, chores, errands, hobbies, studies, a social life, caretaking or the other million-and-one things keeping your schedule full right now, the idea of spending an hour putting together a home-cooked meal might sound exhausting or downright impossible.

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In seasons like this, rather than waiting for a table at your favorite restaurant or standing in line for takeout, turn to quick, easy recipes that offer nutritional balance and don’t skimp on flavor. By using pre-seasoned Minute Rice Cups – like the new, crave-worthy Garlic Parmesan to satisfy comfort cravings and Veggie Stir-Fry that lets you enjoy the flavor of takeout without the wait – you can have a flavorful base for your meals ready in 1 minute. You won’t even have to pull out the rice cooker or go scrounging in the spice cabinet.

If you’re craving a savory, cheesy dinner, this high-protein Garlic Parmesan Rice and Shrimp Skillet, ready in only 6 minutes, is an ideal choice for busy home chefs searching for that elusive balance between simple and sophisticated. Plus, the recipe can easily be adapted to your household’s tastes; try tossing some spinach or chickpeas into the skillet or swapping the shrimp for chicken or tofu.

To enjoy takeout flavors without the trip, opt for this restaurant-inspired Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe. Savor the umami notes of soy sauce and enjoy the convenience of tender onions, carrots and peas mixed into the stir-fry rice cup that forms the base of your meal. The toppings are what give this recipe its deconstructed egg roll vibe: flavorful sauteed cabbage joins crunchy wonton strips and a protein of choice for a bowl that comes together in just 20 minutes.

For more meal ideas to keep you going when life is moving quickly, visit MinuteRice.com .

Garlic Parmesan Rice and Shrimp Skillet

Prep time: 1 minute

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1-2



1 Minute Garlic Parmesan Rice Cup 1 tablespoon olive oil 8 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped lemon wedges, for garnish (optional)

Heat rice according to package directions.

In medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add shrimp to skillet and cook until pink, about 3 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet and set aside.

In same skillet, add rice, lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine and heat through, 1 minute. Return shrimp and stir to combine.

Garnish with parsley. Squeeze lemon wedge over top, if desired, and serve.

Substitution: Use sauteed mushrooms or crispy tofu to make vegetarian.

Egg Roll in a Bowl

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 18 minutes

Servings: 2

1 Minute Veggie Stir-Fry Rice Cup 1/2 pound ground turkey or pork 1 cup coleslaw mix 1 garlic clove, minced 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 teaspoon ginger, freshly grated 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil 1/2 cup fried wonton strips 2 tablespoons sweet and sour sauce

Heat rice according to package directions.

In large pan, cook meat over medium heat 10 minutes, or until browned and cooked through. Drain any excess grease.

Add coleslaw, garlic, soy sauce, ginger and sesame oil to pan. Cook 8 minutes, or until coleslaw is softened. Add rice during final 4 minutes.

Top with wonton strips, drizzle sweet and sour sauce and serve.

Tip: To add more vegetables, try mushrooms, bell peppers, snap peas or green onions. For extra spice, drizzle on sriracha or hot sauce of choice.

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