Tenant Turner Updates API, Accelerating Integration, Innovation, and Vibe-Coding for Thousands of Property Managers

Property management companies of all sizes can now more easily improve workflow efficiency and gain real-time access to their leasing data.

Customers can connect the Tenant Turner leasing platform to the property management tools they already use, paving the way for custom integrations.

Vibe-coding property managers can add Tenant Turner functionality to whatever they create.

CHICAGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenant Turner , the easy-to-use automated leasing platform for small and midsize property managers, today announced an update to its API, available in its customer portal. The revamped API opens the door to the thousands of Tenant Turner property managers who want to increase efficiency and provide better tenant service, and to the many property management professionals eagerly vibe-coding their own custom solutions.

With this update, available to all customers at no cost and backed by improved documentation for true self-serve access, Tenant Turner has unlocked a new era of leasing automation for customers of all sizes. Property managers now have access to supporting guides, endpoint references, and authentication details all in one place, allowing them to start building immediately, with zero barriers and friction. This will result in streamlined workflows, reduced manual entry, and unified data for better decision-making.

“When we set out to empower property managers, we knew an enhanced API was important, but with the rise of vibe-coding it’s become only moreso,” stated Vanessa Anderson, Tenant Turner CEO.

“Whether vibe-coding or not, property managers can now easily connect Tenant Turner to their workflows and systems, such as their CRM or other internal tools, and gain a complete, real-time picture of their leasing operation with applicant data and prequalification, showings, feedback, and more.”

Connecting Tenant Turner to a customer's existing tech stack has been something the Tenant Turner team has most often done working hand-in-hand with customers. With the updated API, it's even easier, with documentation that lives right in the customer portal and is better formatted for both human developers and AI agents. Developers, proptech partners, and yes, even property managers who are vibe coding their own integrations can start building immediately.

Tenant Turner’s Self-Serve API announcement is the latest in a series of new innovations, including Two-Way Automated Data Sync with Rentvine Property Management Software Platform , Rentvine’s first for a leasing platform.

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner, recently voted the easiest to use automated leasing platform for small and midsize property managers across the U.S., helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-qualification to scheduling showings and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com .