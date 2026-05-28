Tenant Turner Introduces Two-Way Automated Data Sync with Rentvine Property Management Software Platform

Solves the challenge of maintaining accurate listing and prospect data across disparate property management systems.

Replaces slow and often manual file-based processes with automated, seamless synchronization that works in both directions.

Reduces time spent on uploading and maintaining listing data and increases data accuracy.



CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenant Turner , the easy-to-use automated leasing platform for small and midsize property managers, today introduced automated, two-way data connectivity with Rentvine , a leading property management software. This integration, Rentvine’s first with a leasing platform, keeps listing, prospect, lead, and applicant data current across disparate systems.

For years, property managers have been forced to use manual file uploads, XML feeds, or browser plugins to ensure two-way synchronization of listing information and prospect, lead, and applicant data. This has created gaps between systems, led to duplicate data entry, and forced teams to spend time on data management rather than on core leasing activities. The Tenant Turner API connection with Rentvine solves that problem.

“Two systems, one seamless workflow, and zero duplicate data entry,” said Tenant Turner CEO Vanessa Anderson. “This is the culmination of a long-standing and collaborative relationship with Rentvine. Our robust, two-way integration ensures the stability and reliability property managers need, making it a perfect example of Tenant Turner's commitment to be the property management industry's easiest-to-use leasing platform.”

Tenant Turner’s new two-way sync, made possible by an API connection with Rentvine, offers property management teams meaningful benefits over traditional data approaches:

No Duplicate Data Entry: Listing and portfolio data sync automatically from Rentvine into Tenant Turner, and prospect, lead, and applicant information generated in Tenant Turner flows back into Rentvine.

Listing and portfolio data sync automatically from Rentvine into Tenant Turner, and prospect, lead, and applicant information generated in Tenant Turner flows back into Rentvine. Automated Data Sync: Listing and prospect data is automatically updated and accurate between systems without delays and with no manual effort.

Listing and prospect data is automatically updated and accurate between systems without delays and with no manual effort. One Connected Workflow: Data-sharing between Rentvine and Tenant Turner happens seamlessly, reliably, and in the background.





“Property managers deserve software that gives them open access to their data and connects seamlessly to the tools they rely on,” said Dave Borden, CEO of Rentvine. “Tenant Turner’s bidirectional sync with Rentvine delivers a true two-way API sync that lets data flow freely between platforms, so our customers can focus solely on high-value leasing activities.”

Customers who use both Tenant Turner and Rentvine can begin two-way sync immediately and at no additional cost. More information on the integration is available here .

Tenant Turner’s Rentvine news is the most recent in a string of announcements that reflect the company’s commitment to delivering new innovations, including its integration of Property Shield’s AI-powered anti-fraud technology and its launches of Lead Scheduling Flow to remove leasing barriers and AI Virtual Agent to automate leasing conversations. These improvements, and many more to come, are made possible by the financial strength of Tenant Turner’s parent company, PropertyTek.

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner, recently voted the easiest to use automated leasing platform for small and midsize property managers across the U.S., helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-qualification to scheduling showings and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com .

About PropertyTek