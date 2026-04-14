Tenant Turner Introduces Lead Scheduling Flow to Help Remove Leasing Barriers and Fill Vacancies Faster

Property managers can now prioritize tours over forms to capture high-intent prospects earlier in the process

Prospective tenants get immediate access to available showing times through a simplified, calendar-style interface

A ‘schedule-first’ experience designed to reduce inquiry friction and increase showing conversions



RICHMOND, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenant Turner , a leading automated leasing platform designed for property managers and landlords, today announced the launch of its redesigned Lead Scheduling Flow , a "schedule-first" experience designed to align with how modern prospects search for homes. By moving showing availability to the very first interaction, the platform helps property managers bypass traditional form-heavy barriers, ensuring they prioritize motivated prospects to fill vacancies faster.

For most prospective tenants, the first question they ask when browsing a listing is, "When can I see it?". Traditional leasing flows often require prospects to fill out lengthy contact forms or screening questionnaires before they can even see a calendar, which often leads to drop-offs.

Tenant Turner’s Lead Scheduling Flow solves this by giving prospects immediate visibility and motivation to act when they see a listing they like. Before asking for personal details, the Tenant Turner presents available times upfront and creates a stronger incentive for prospects to commit to a showing. The redesigned interface also utilizes a compact calendar-style view that hides unavailable dates, keeping the experience simple and focused on actionable options.

“The new Lead Scheduling Flow is a direct response to customer feedback and the evolving expectations of today’s prospective tenants,” said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of Tenant Turner. “By moving to a ‘schedule-first’ model, we’re removing friction in the early stages and providing the transparency prospects want, while ensuring property managers focus their time on the most motivated, tour-ready leads.”

Key benefits:

Instant motivation: Seeing real-time tour availability encourages prospects to act immediately.

Seeing real-time tour availability encourages prospects to act immediately. Fewer barriers: Prospects don’t get lost in forms or drop off before seeing availability.

Prospects don’t get lost in forms or drop off before seeing availability. Higher-quality leads: By prioritizing scheduling, the flow naturally separates casual browsers from leads that are more likely to be serious and ready to tour.

By prioritizing scheduling, the flow naturally separates casual browsers from leads that are more likely to be serious and ready to tour. Flexible for every workflow: Works for self-guided tours, agent-led showings, or approval-based requests.

“By aligning our technology with how prospects actually search, we are removing the biggest hurdle in the leasing process,” added Anderson. “We’re not just increasing convenience; we’re helping property managers capture the most serious leads and fill vacancies faster.”

To learn more, existing customers can view Tenant Turner’s Lead Scheduling Flow experience in their account today, and new customers can sign up for a demo here .

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner is a leasing automation platform trusted by thousands of small and midsize property managers across the U.S. It helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-qualification to scheduling showings and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com .

About PropertyTek