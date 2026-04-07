Tenant Turner Releases AI Virtual Agent Beta to Automate Lead Conversations and Schedule Showings Faster

Busy property managers can now leverage AI to answer repetitive questions and screen prospects around the clock

Prospects get instant answers about listings directly on the manager’s website or via text

A seamless, human-like experience designed to move prospects from inquiry to showing



RICHMOND, Va., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenant Turner , a leading automated leasing platform designed for property managers and landlords, today announced the beta launch of its AI Virtual Agent , a powerful agent designed to automate routine conversations and help managers convert more leads into scheduled tours. This AI-driven tool handles initial inquiries and pre-qualification instantly, allowing property management teams to stay responsive without increasing their workload.

For many property managers, leasing is just one of many daily responsibilities, making it difficult to keep up with the high volume of prospect questions. Because 70% of prospective tenants search for homes outside of business hours, many leads go unanswered during the most critical window of interest.

The AI Virtual Agent solves this by acting as a 24/7 assistant that can answer common listing questions—like pet policies or credit score requirements—the moment they are asked, referencing internal documents like the property manager’s handbook to provide accurate, account-specific information. The AI-powered agent can even transition conversations from a web widget to SMS text so that property managers can maintain a direct line of communication with qualified leads providing a personalized and engaging experience that feels more human than static forms or FAQs.

“Speed is the most important factor in converting a lead into a showing,” said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of Tenant Turner. “Our AI Virtual Agent gives property managers the extra bandwidth they need to be able to respond instantly at any time of day and fill their units faster with less effort.”

Key benefits:

Instant responses : Ensure no lead goes unanswered, even on weekends or after hours when most prospects are searching.

: Ensure no lead goes unanswered, even on weekends or after hours when most prospects are searching. Automated screening and Q&A : The agent handles repetitive questions about property details and pre-qualification, freeing up your team for high-value tasks.

: The agent handles repetitive questions about property details and pre-qualification, freeing up your team for high-value tasks. Better lead conversion : By removing friction and providing immediate answers, more inquiries turn into scheduled tours.

: By removing friction and providing immediate answers, more inquiries turn into scheduled tours. Centralized communication: All chat data and prospect information are automatically saved in Tenant Turner, eliminating manual entry.

“We are helping property managers meet prospective tenants where they already are,” added Anderson. “By automating the first conversation and providing a faster path to scheduling, we are making the leasing process easier and more efficient for both housing providers and prospects.”

To learn more, new customers can sign up for a demo of Tenant Turner’s AI Virtual Agent and existing customers can join the waitlist on here .

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner is a leasing automation platform trusted by thousands of small and midsize property managers across the U.S. It helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-qualification to scheduling showings and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com .

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