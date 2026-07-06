MEDevice Boston 2026: East Coast's Top Medical Device Conference Opens Registration for August 26-27 Event

BOSTON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDevice Boston returns August 26–27, 2026 to the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, connecting industry professionals with over 170 exhibitors to accelerate FDA-cleared medical device innovations. This year’s event features expanded programming and innovation-focused experiences designed to connect the industry's brightest minds. Registration is now live, and attendees who register by July 16, 2026 can secure a complimentary Expo Pass.

The two-day event continues to serve as the leading platform connecting thought leaders, industry professionals, and decision-makers across the medical device sector, offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore emerging technologies, forge strategic partnerships, and advance innovation in medtech manufacturing.







Home of Top Companies and Associations

Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Analogic Corp., Brixton Biosciences, Diagnosys LLC, and Cogent Biosciences Inc. are just a few of the companies that maintain a presence in the greater area. Boston has received the most National Institute of Health (N.I.H.) funding of any U.S. city for 21 consecutive years, reinforcing the region's position as a global leader in life sciences innovation.

Industry Snapshot

Boston, and Massachusetts as a whole, continue to be at the forefront of medical innovation. The market size of the Medical Device Manufacturing industry in Massachusetts is valued at $6.8bn in 2026, making it a key location for medtech professionals to convene.

Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) is the largest regional medtech association in the United States, with over 300 members representing manufacturers, product developers, suppliers, research institutions and academic health centers.

What to Expect at MEDevice Boston 2026

This year's event features an enhanced attendee experience designed to maximize networking, discovery, and education:

NEMIC International Pitch Reception (Day 1)

Join us for a dynamic happy hour where global and US startups pitch their breakthrough technologies. Network with innovators while enjoying drinks and appetizers it's where investment opportunities and partnerships begin.

Join us for a dynamic happy hour where global and US startups pitch their breakthrough technologies. Network with innovators while enjoying drinks and appetizers it's where investment opportunities and partnerships begin. The Franklin Visionary Awards Luncheon: Celebrate the pioneers, leaders, and contributors advancing medical device technology at this dedicated awards lunch honoring the industry's brightest minds.

Celebrate the pioneers, leaders, and contributors advancing medical device technology at this dedicated awards lunch honoring the industry's brightest minds. Innovation Center: Your Hub for Discovery

A dedicated destination on the show floor spotlighting emerging technologies and next-generation medtech innovation, featuring:

A dedicated destination on the show floor spotlighting emerging technologies and next-generation medtech innovation, featuring: Innovation Showcase: Discover new products, prototypes, and cutting-edge technologies from across the medtech space in a quick-view format designed for efficient exploration.

Discover new products, prototypes, and cutting-edge technologies from across the medtech space in a quick-view format designed for efficient exploration. Poster Presentations: Explore groundbreaking research from students, researchers, and academic programs, adding another layer of discovery and insight into emerging science and innovation.

Explore groundbreaking research from students, researchers, and academic programs, adding another layer of discovery and insight into emerging science and innovation. Show Floor Education: Learn without leaving the action. Attend keynotes, expert panels, and product spotlights at Center Stage and the Innovation Spotlight Theater, bringing education directly to you on the show floor.

Learn without leaving the action. Attend keynotes, expert panels, and product spotlights at Center Stage and the Innovation Spotlight Theater, bringing education directly to you on the show floor. Quick-Connect Speed Networking: Maximize your time with high-efficiency, fast-paced matchmaking designed to turn brief introductions into lasting partnerships and business opportunities.







“MEDevice Boston is more than a conference, it’s where the MedTech community comes together to exchange ideas, discover breakthrough technologies, and build the partnerships that move innovation forward,” said Michael Madnick, Event Director, MEDevice Boston. “Our goal is to create an experience where every conversation has the potential to spark a new solution, every connection can lead to a new opportunity, and every attendee leaves with practical insights they can apply immediately. From startups and researchers to global manufacturers and OEMs, MEDevice Boston is designed to inspire collaboration and accelerate the future of medical device design and manufacturing.”

Register Now: Free Expo Pass Ends July 16

MEDevice Boston is intentionally designed for partner connections and supplier evaluation. This two-day experience creates a focused environment where high-intent buyers and solution providers connect.

Secure your free Expo Pass by registering before July 16, 2026:

https://xpressreg.net/register/bmdb0826/landing.asp

To learn more about the event, participating exhibitors or to view the full 202 schedule, please visit https://www.medeviceboston.com/.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

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