HostColor Adds 10 Gbps AMD EPYC Dedicated Servers in Amsterdam

New York, New York, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized dedicated cloud hosting provider, has launched AMD Ryzen, and AMD EPYC Amsterdam dedicated servers, connected to 10 Gbps internet bandwidth ports. These AMD-based dedicated hosting services are delivered from three locations: the MainCubes AMS01 data center at Capronilaan 2, 1119 NR Schiphol-Rijk; the Equinix AM4 data center at Science Park 610 in Amsterdam; and the nLighten facility at Koolhovenlaan 120 in Schiphol-Rijk.

The AMD-powered Amsterdam Bare Metal Server plans are offered with a choice of AMD Ryzen and AMD EPYC processors. Platforms with Ryzen CPUs are available with Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 9 7950X 3D, or Ryzen 9 9950X processors. Bare Metal Servers based on the AMD EPYC CPU series offer options such as the EPYC 7443P, EPYC 7543P, EPYC 9354P, EPYC 9274F, EPYC 9374F, EPYC 9275F, EPYC 9375F, EPYC 9474F, EPYC 9475F, EPYC 9575F, EPYC 9654, EPYC 9754, and EPYC 4564P processors.

By default, all HC Amsterdam-hosted AMD processor-based dedicated servers and cloud infrastructure services, provided from the MainCubes AMS01 and Equinix AM4 data centers, are delivered with metered data transfer. This is measured in terabytes (TB) of transmitted data per month, via 10-gigabit internet connection ports. At the customer's request, the infrastructure service can be set to an unmetered bandwidth networking model.

The average service delivery time for a HostColor's, Amsterdam-based, AMD-powered dedicated hosting service plans varies depending on the stock availability. Configurations available in stock are delivered within 8 to 48 hours of placing an order. A variety of preconfigured services are available for delivery in as little as four hours. Custom, on-demand bare metal infrastructure solutions take up to 14 days to provision and deliver.

Data Storage IaaS Solutions

HostColor has recently announced new dedicated Data Storage IaaS solutions delivered from various data centers across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America. The Data Storage IaaS portfolio includes Bare Metal Data Storage service plans and customizable Cloud Data Storage solutions. The HC's Data Storage IaaS allow organizations to store their data at the edge conveniently, securely, and privately, while applying their custom data retention and protection policies. “At the Edge” means that organizations' private data storage infrastructure will be accessible through the lowest possible latency. The lower latency means low round-trip delay for the data transfer, which safeguards the data and improves the data transfer speed.

The customers of the dedicated Data Storage Solutions can use Linux Containers (LCX), Kubernetes Containers, Microsoft Hyper-V, Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, or other cloud computing infrastructure platforms. Organizations that use HostColor's Cloud Data Storage Solutions can choose to use metered data transfer quotas, metered in terabytes per month, or unmetered bandwidth quotas that start at 250 Mbps bandwidth rates and can be scaled up to 10 Gbps.

Organizations that use HostColor's Data Storage Solutions benefit a lot from the unmetered bandwidth quotas that allow them to use unlimited data transfer, up to the full capacity of their internet connection ports. HostColor does not charge for internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, internet traffic zones, or technical support for infrastructure. As a result, HostColor customers save significant financial resources.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its Data Storage Solutions. As part of its Service Level Agreement (SLA), HostColor provides Data Storage Services with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" (FITS). FITS covers the core functionality of the virtual network interfaces. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OS), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support: Semi-Managed Data Storage Services.

Semi-Managed Data Storage Solutions

According to HostColor's Service Level Agreement (SLA), the company's entire line of Bare Metal and Cloud Data Storage services is "Semi-Managed." The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom Linux infrastructure configurations. Upon request, HC Support will reinstall the operating system (OS), configure and manage network settings, create and maintain virtual private networks (VPNs), and help customers troubleshoot OS, network, or software configuration issues on the server side.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of Semi-Managed and Managed Edge, Bare-Metal, and Cloud infrastructure. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 120 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hostcolor.com

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