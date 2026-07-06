ALSTOM S.A: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Alstom



6 July 2026 – Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Alstom to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

100 000 securities

€15 669 299

Over the period from 2026/01/01 to 2026/06/30, the number of transactions processed is as follows:

Number of transactions carried out Number of securities traded Amount of transactions (in €) Buy 19,650 5,572,482 118,731,878.88 Sell 19,249 5,472,482 116,420,542.46

As of December 31, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

0 security

€17 980 635

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

Following the reorganization within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has assumed management & responsibility of the liquidity contract for Alstom [Euronext Paris FR0010220475] with effect from July 1, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the semi-annual statements.

ALSTOM™ is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.



About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com



Contacts Investor Relations:



Cyril GUERIN – T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE – T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE – T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

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