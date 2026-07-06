Furnished Quarters Named Best Apartment Rental Company in Boston

New York City, NY, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters, a family-owned and operated leader in the furnished housing and corporate housing industry, has been recognized as the best apartment rental company in Boston. This accolade was awarded by Off the MRKT, a renowned lifestyle publication known for its comprehensive evaluations of service providers across various sectors.

Founded in 1998, Furnished Quarters has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing custom corporate housing solutions tailored to the needs of diverse industries. The company's human-centric approach has not only attracted Fortune 500 companies but also established it as a leader in enhancing guest experiences.

"Being named the best apartment rental company in Boston is a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality and guest satisfaction," said Lori Thomas, Vice President of Marketing for Furnished Quarters. "We are honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to setting the standard for excellence in corporate housing."

"Our focus has always been on creating a warm and welcoming environment for our guests, ensuring their stay is as comfortable and seamless as possible," added Thomas. "This award reflects the hard work and passion of our entire team."

Furnished Quarters' success is attributed to its innovative solutions and personalized service, which have consistently met the evolving needs of its clientele. The company's ability to adapt and grow while maintaining a strong sense of warmth and care has been pivotal in its journey.

This recognition by Off the MRKT underscores Furnished Quarters' position as a top choice for corporate housing in Boston, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted provider in the industry. As the company continues to expand its reach, it remains focused on delivering exceptional service and enhancing the overall guest experience.

About Furnished Quarters:

Furnished Quarters is a family-owned and operated furnished housing and corporate housing provider founded in 1998. Specializing in custom corporate housing solutions for a range of industries, Furnished Quarters has continued to grow with a strong sense of warmth and care for each guest. That human-centric approach has made the company a top choice for Fortune 500 companies and a leader in striving to always improve their guests' stays.

Press Inquiries

Lori Thomas

lori.thomas [at] furnishedquarters.com

https://www.furnishedquarters.com/