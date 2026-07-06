ISC and Plenary Americas Announce Completion of Transaction

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today the completion of the previously announced acquisition of ISC by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plenary Americas LP (“Plenary Americas”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under The Business Corporations Act, 2021 (Saskatchewan) (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the Transaction, holders of ISC’s Class A Limited Voting Shares (the “Shares”) will receive cash consideration of CAD$51.00 per Share (other than certain members of ISC’s senior management who have entered into equity rollover agreements to retain an interest in ISC in respect of the Shares owned by them). The Transaction valued ISC at an approximate implied enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

The Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after the date hereof. ISC intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws, subject to regulatory approval.

Additional details of the Transaction are set out in ISC’s management information circular dated May 27, 2026 available under ISC’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

“This marks an important new chapter for ISC,” said Shawn Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer of ISC. “Plenary Americas is a strong long-term partner that shares our commitment to delivering essential registry and data services, investing in innovation, and supporting our customers and stakeholders. Together, we are well-positioned to continue building on a Saskatchewan success story with a proven track record of growth and operational excellence.”

“ISC is a highly respected business and the addition of the Company to our portfolio marks our entrance into an exciting new infrastructure vertical,” said Brian Budden, President and CEO of Plenary Americas. “We look forward to supporting ISC’s continued growth and innovation while maintaining its focus on reliability, security and service excellence.”

ISC will continue to operate from its headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan and deliver services across its key segments, including Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. Through this transaction, ISC gains access to additional capital and Plenary Americas’ global infrastructure expertise, supporting ongoing investment in service delivery, technology, and strategic growth opportunities.

Board of Directors Changes

In connection with the completion of the Transaction, Roger Brandvold, Tony Guglielmin, Iraj Pourian, Laurie Powers, Jim Roche, Heather Ross, Joel Teal and Dion Tchorzewski are resigning as directors of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of ISC. Plenary Americas is making its own appointments. Further, as part of Plenary Americas’ commitment to Saskatchewan, the Government of Saskatchewan has appointed two directors to the Board of the Company, ensuring that Saskatchewan interests and objectives are represented at the Board level.

Shareholder Information

Registered shareholders of ISC are reminded to submit a duly completed letter of transmittal and, as applicable, certificates representing their Shares to TSX Trust Company in order to receive the consideration to which they are entitled under the Transaction.

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance may contact the transfer agent at toll-free at 1-800-387-0825 and direct from outside North America at 1-416-682-3860 or request a copy by email: shareholderinquiries@tmx.com.

About ISC®



Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

About Plenary Americas

Plenary Americas is a leading investor, developer and manager of public infrastructure, specializing in long-term partnerships, local development and asset management. Our holistic approach to projects embraces project financing, planning, design and construction, complementary commercial development, asset management, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

Plenary Americas is principally owned by La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), a long-term institutional investor with more than CAD$517 billion in net assets. This ownership creates a powerful platform to develop assets that are at the heart of our communities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws but not limited to, the anticipated timing of delisting the Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction and the composition in the Board. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include, without limitation, risks related to changes in economic, market and business conditions, the potential for the Transaction to be modified, restructured, or terminated, uncertainties related to, without limitation, the timing of and obtaining court, Shareholder and regulatory approvals, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company’s growth strategy, competition, contract termination risks and other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings, including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and ISC’s Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

ISC

Investors

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca

Plenary Americas

Media

Stephanie Williamson

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

604-418-2722

Stephanie.Williamson@plenaryamericas.com