Extranet Connectivity to TXSE now offered through IPC Systems

DALLAS and NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems, a global leader in financial communications and multi-cloud connectivity infrastructure, and the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE), the only national securities exchange built and headquartered in Texas, today announced that TXSE will be available in IPC’s global financial ecosystem ahead of TXSE’s highly anticipated market launch in July 2026.

IPC is proud to provide extranet connectivity to TXSE and provide them with a premier financial community and technology platform to support their mission to offer a faster-moving, lower-cost, and business-friendly listing and trading alternative.

By engaging with IPC today, market participants can begin the work of preparing for TXSE before the first trade is placed. This early readiness allows firms to:

Prepare operationally and strategically ahead of TXSE’s launch

Begin exchange onboarding and certification activities

Align internal stakeholders and trading teams ahead of go-live

Enter day one confident, prepared and ready to participate

A New Exchange, Ready for the Market

TXSE is backed by some of the world’s largest financial institutions and liquidity providers and is designed to expand choice, competition, and opportunity in U.S. equities. Its entry into IPC’s ecosystem ensures that global market participants have a familiar, trusted path to engage with this new exchange from day one.

“Reliable, high-speed connectivity is foundational to delivering a strong trading experience, which is why we’re working with providers like IPC,” said Rick Yoder, Chief Technology Officer at the Texas Stock Exchange. “Their infrastructure enables efficient data access and supports a diverse set of firms as they seek to connect to TXSE.”

An Ecosystem Built for What Comes Next

For IPC, supporting connectivity for TXSE is a natural extension of its long-standing role at the center of global financial markets. IPC’s ecosystem spans buy-side, sell-side, exchanges, and service providers across asset classes, bringing the industry together in moments that matter most.

“We are excited to bring the Texas Stock Exchange into our ecosystem and to support what will be a landmark launch for U.S. markets,” said Joseph Pickel, SVP Business Lead, Connectivity Solutions, IPC. “By engaging with IPC ahead of TXSE’s official opening, firms can prepare early, align their teams, and be ready to participate from the very first moment trading begins.”

The Countdown to TXSE Begins

With its planned July 2026 launch ahead, TXSE’s availability in the IPC ecosystem signals a strong start for the company. Firms that engage now secure an early advantage and compete from a stronger position on day one.

Firms interested in establishing connectivity to TXSE through IPC should contact their IPC account representative or visit www.ipc.com for more information.

About the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE)

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) is a fully integrated, electronic, national securities exchange headquartered in Dallas. Backed by some of the largest financial institutions and liquidity providers in the world, TXSE is focused on enabling U.S. and global companies to access U.S. equity capital markets. It is on track to provide a venue to list and trade public companies and the growing universe of exchange-traded products. TXSE is a wholly owned subsidiary of TXSE Group Inc.

More information is available at www.txse.com.

About IPC

IPC is a specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for more than 50 years. At the center of an extensive financial ecosystem, IPC connects market participants across asset classes - enabling communication, collaboration, and market access worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.ipc.com, explore our Insights page and follow us on LinkedIn.

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IPC Systems

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