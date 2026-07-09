IPC Takes a Leap Forward in Powering the Next Generation AI Enabled Trading Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC is fundamentally reshaping access and connectivity across financial markets.

Industry participants are shifting their priorities to focus on enabling greater speed and productivity. As a result, they require instant connectivity to the right counterparty, deep workflow integration across the trade lifecycle, and the ability to provide unique insights to traders utilizing AI. Fragmentation and a lack of interoperability across systems compromises speed, reliability, and quality of information. For decades, institutional trading desks operated under a per-line, distance-based model that made every new connection both time consuming and costly. IPC’s One Call solution is not only a strategic upgrade but also a game changer by increasing the speed of access while also reducing the cost of adding a new connection to zero.

With One Call, IPC is replacing the outdated model with an unlimited, per-user subscription that removes barriers to connectivity. Traders can connect to any counterparty, across any region, without incremental charges - reducing connection times from weeks to minutes.

One Call provides access to IPC’s global ecosystem of 100,000+ traders across 6,000+ locations, creating the largest open voice trading network in the industry and a fully connected trading ecosystem.

The shift to One Call is already changing behavior. Customer adoption data shows trading communication expanding rapidly:

55% increase in net active circuits as desks expand counterparty coverage freely; and

as desks expand counterparty coverage freely; and 75% of clients increased net circuits post-conversion, signaling sustained demand growth.





“One of the biggest misconceptions in the market is that voice trading demand is declining,” said Kurt Adams, Chief Executive Officer at IPC. “In reality, demand has been constrained by outdated pricing. For decades, firms have been forced to treat connectivity like a long-distance plan - metering lines, managing costs, and waiting days to establish new connections. That model no longer works in a 24-hour global market.”

Today’s trading environment operates continuously across regions, asset classes, and participants in the trading value chain. As firms expand coverage to manage risk and capture opportunity, the ability to connect instantly to counterparties becomes a critical infrastructure-enabled workflow.

One Call enables that shift by eliminating provisioning and budgeting friction and allowing traders to build connections in real time, without waiting for approvals or installation cycles.

The result is a fundamentally different operating model:

From metered connections → to unlimited access

→ to From cost-constrained circuits → to demand-driven connectivity

→ to From fragmented networks → to a unified global trading community





“With One Call, we are leveraging our infrastructure to innovate and deliver value to our customers. This represents a structural change in how the market will operate and grow going forward,” said Kurt Adams, Chief Executive Officer at IPC.

One Call is integrated into IPC One, the company’s flagship platform that brings together voice, messaging, AI workflows, and connectivity into a single environment, supporting the evolving needs of modern trading desks.

IPC Systems

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems stands at the forefront of innovation in trading communications, market data connectivity, and financial technology infrastructure. IPC’s customer-first philosophy is backed by an expansive financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world – enabling enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance at scale.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change – now and into the future.

To learn more, visit www.ipc.com , explore our Insights page, or follow us on LinkedIn.