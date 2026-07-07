Kayan Announces US-Regulated ATS Sets August 3, 2026 Listing Date

PARIS, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the world’s leading AI summit in Paris, France, bringing together 9,000 AI leaders, C-suite executives, startups, investors, and policymakers, including President Emmanuel Macron, the Kayan ProjectTM (https://kayanforest.com) and Veea Solutions Inc. (“Veea”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), today announced that the $KYN token and associated commodity tokens will list on the Panoptes PBCTM marketplace, which will operate as a U.S.-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS) marketplace, powered by Synova GlobalTM. The listing is targeted for August 3, 2026.

The announcement marks a major milestone for the tokenization of natural capital at institutional scale. At launch, Panoptes PBC marketplace will be a regulated marketplace purpose-built to deliver trading performance for tokenized real-world assets and natural capital. Synova Global (https://www.synova.global) delivers the full decentralized trading and settlement stack — the Titan matching and settlement engine, the Venue front end, and drop-in banking and custody integrations — as turnkey infrastructure for any asset class. It sets a new global benchmark in performance, transparency, and asset-class specialization.

The marketplace listing is not merely a capital markets event, but the financial engine of a lasting social and environmental transformation across one of the most remote regions on Earth. At a moment when AI stands as the most transformative force humanity has ever created — and when saving the Earth has become humanity's most urgent imperative — the Kayan Project unites the two: tokens generated by preserving natural assets pay for the AI that uplifts the communities protecting them. This creates the ultimate flywheel template for how every corner of the Earth can become self-sustaining, with AI driving a compounding effect in the preservation of the natural environment — the more the natural environments are protected, the more $KYN token value they generate, the more intelligence and prosperity flow back to its guardians.

"Panoptes marketplace represents the most advanced trading platform ever built for natural capital, and we are firmly on track to initiate trading of $KYN token and associated commodity tokens as of August 3, 2026," said Dr. Eddy Limantoro, Co-Chairman and Founder of Kayan. "For most of the Kayan region’s inhabitants who have long lacked affordable connectivity, since 2023 together with Veea, we have demonstrated distributed networks that can deliver Internet connectivity, intra-village communications, locally cached and streamed news, entertainment and a variety of other content, which is now being complemented with agentic AI-powered tele-education, tele-healthcare, and tele-training, precision agriculture and Smart Farming AI models that raise crop yields and household incomes," continued Dr. Eddy Limantoro.

The Kayan Project operates one of the world's largest contiguous conservation concessions tokenized — 8.68 million hectares of rainforest, peatland, and mangrove ecosystems across North and East Kalimantan, Indonesia, held under a 60-year operating agreement. The project will issue the Kayan Token ($KYN)—the native token of the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol—alongside a growing suite of independently verified commodity tokens representing the concession's environmental outputs, including certified carbon credits, biodiversity credits, and blue carbon credits. Building on VeeaONE networks deployed in Indonesia and other countries globally since 2021, Kayan has appointed Veea to deliver its Internet of Sustainable Communities & Ecosystems (“ISCE”) solution across the Kayan concession.

“While others theorize about next-generation trading, we have built it: a distributed platform architected for 100,000+ transactions per second, native settlement for asset classes that require continuous near-time verification of physical assets, drop in KYC and AML, multi-signature custody, and real-time anomaly detection hosted on SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure,” said Cole Crawford, Founder and CEO of Synova Global. “Panoptes, on the Synova Global platform, supports continuous real-time asset verification through a decentralized validator network that monitors the underlying physical assets around the clock.”

Key features of the Panoptes PBC marketplace include:

A globally distributed architecture — the fastest and most reliable in its class, with a native settlement layer purpose-built for tokenized real-world assets, eliminating friction and enabling instantaneous finality.

Central to the integrity of the Kayan Project's tokenized natural capital traded on Panoptes marketplace is the project’s ability to measure, report, and verify environmental outcomes continuously online and at scale.

Operating under SEC Regulation Alternative Trading System (ATS), designed to meet the most rigorous standards for non-U.S. qualified institutional and accredited investors worldwide.



“Panoptes PBC marketplace, on a platform with a global decentralized validator network, is the new standard. With deterministic ordering at global scale, it combines technological performance with full regulatory structure and a specialized focus on natural capital," stated Michael Salmasi, founder of Panoptes PBC and CEO of Veea Solutions Inc. “Beyond asset verification, VeeaONE network is designed to be adopted and used by the unserved and underserved communities of the Kayan region and by local governments — transforming conservation infrastructure into shared digital infrastructure with agentic AI paid for with fungible $KYN tokens traded on Panoptes PBC marketplace,” continued Michael Salmasi.

The VeeaONE platform combines satellite and terrestrial communications and imaging, wide-area mesh networking, distributed edge-cloud computing, AIoT and VeeaVision with agentic AI as the backbone of the project's digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) framework. It also provides for continuous, granular monitoring of carbon stock, biodiversity indicators, and environmental conditions — creating a live Digital Twin of the areas covered by VeeaONE's edge AI-enabled distributed networks. This real-time, sensor-verified data layer strengthens the transparency, auditability, and market integrity of every carbon, biodiversity, and blue carbon credit issued through the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol, giving investors verifiable, near-real-time visibility into the assets underlying their tokens, with analytics and AI-driven insights.

The same network fabric will support public services and regional resilience, including public safety, real-time weather and air-quality monitoring, water pollution monitoring and prevention, and forest preservation solutions spanning fire detection, timber-poaching interdiction, wildlife tracking, and deforestation monitoring — as well as early warning and prevention for natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, cyclones, earthquakes, floods, and landslides. Additional applications extend to Smart Waste Management; sustainable fishing, precision fisheries, and feed management; maritime monitoring in coastal areas; green supply chain management; aid distribution; oil, gas, precious metals and rare-earth elements exploration; and Smart Mining. By anchoring these services on the same infrastructure that verifies the concession's natural capital, the partnership aligns the economic interests of local communities and governments with the long-term preservation of the forest.

The project remains in its private placement phase, with capital being raised through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT), offered exclusively to qualified non-U.S. accredited and institutional investors under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Following the close of the private placement, $KYN will be generated and delivered to SAFT participants, with the Token Generation Event and marketplace listing targeted for August 3, 2026.

About the Kayan Project

The Kayan Project operates the world's largest contiguous tokenized conservation concession—8.68 million hectares of rainforest, peatland, and mangrove ecosystems in North and East Kalimantan, Indonesia, held under a 60-year operating agreement. Through the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol and the $KYN commodity-protocol token, the project brings verifiable environmental commodity outputs to non-U.S. qualified global investors.

About Panoptes PBC

Panoptes PBC marketplace will operate as a U.S.-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS) marketplace designed exclusively for tokenized natural capital and real-world assets. It provides for ultra-low latency trading, settlement, and verification infrastructure, while ensuring regulatory compliance, operational transparency, and market integrity.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge. Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack spanning edge to cloud — bringing AI to deployments that range from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing.

Media Contact:

Thomas Latiolais

Email: thomas.latiolais@veeasystems.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development of the Kayan Natural Capital Protocol, the KYN commodity-protocol token, and the targeted August 3, 2026, marketplace listing on Panoptes PBC. Actual results, timing, and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and the project's roadmap is subject to regulatory, operational, and market conditions. The Kayan Token (KYN) is being offered exclusively to qualified non-U.S. accredited and institutional investors under Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful, and is not directed at U.S. persons. Prospective investors should review the Private Placement Memorandum in full and consult with qualified legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decision.

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