AmpliTech Group Announces Authorization of Up to $10 Million Stock Buyback Program and Terminates At-The-Market (ATM) Equity Offering

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) (the “Company” or “AmpliTech”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) microwave components, 5G communication systems, and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $10 million of its outstanding common stock over the next 24 months. In conjunction with the authorization, the Company also announced the termination of its At-The-Market (ATM) equity offering program, effective immediately.

“Our share repurchase authorization reinforces our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and reflects our confidence in AmpliTech Group's long-term growth," said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AmpliTech Group. "Our strong balance sheet, record revenue, growing order book, and robust capital position support our ongoing growth while allowing us to return excess capital to stockholders.”

Details of the Repurchase Program

Under the program, repurchases may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, or other means in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company may also enter into a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1, which would permit shares to be repurchased during periods when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods.

The timing, manner, price, and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions, the trading price of the Company’s common stock, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, and other considerations. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares, and it may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The repurchase program is expected to be funded from the Company’s existing cash on hand.

Termination of ATM Equity Offering

Effective immediately, the Company has terminated the offering of common stock under its yet untapped ATM equity offering program. The Company believes its current balance sheet (including a strong cash position, improved working capital, and no debt), together with anticipated operating performance, provides sufficient resources to fund its growth initiatives without additional equity issuance under the ATM facility.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions (AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Division) work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers, including statements regarding the timing, manner, and amount of any repurchases under the stock repurchase program, anticipated margin expansion, and expected uses of cash. Words such as “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Source: AmpliTech Group, Inc.