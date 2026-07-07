Toobit Brings Back $150K Copy Trading Challenge this July

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the return of its copy trading campaign.

Running from July 7, 2026, to July 28, 2026, the event features a 150,000 USDT prize pool and highlights Toobit's zero-slippage infrastructure, which powers 150 high-liquidity futures pairs to ensure strategy replication matches the intended market entry.

This edition of the challenge supports the full spectrum of the Toobit community through four activity tracks:

Activity 1: Traders new to copy trading can earn 15 USDT for their first copy trade of at least 200 USDT. Toobit also provides loss protection, subsidizing 20%–100% of realized losses on that first trade, up to 100 USDT.

Activity 2: All traders can climb volume-based tiers. As cumulative real copy trading volume increases, traders unlock cumulative rewards, with total potential earnings of up to 150 USDT per person.

Activity 3: Designed for past traders who have been inactive for 30 days, this track offers rewards for re-engaging with the platform and hitting specific trading volume milestones.

Activity 4: Top-performing Lead Traders compete for a share of 70,000 USDT based on total trading volume generated by their own accounts and their followers. An additional 100 USDT P&L bonus is available to top-ranked traders whose followers achieve overall positive realized returns.





Traders can register for the challenge through the campaign page on the Toobit website or mobile app. For comprehensive details regarding prize tiers, eligibility requirements, and the full event schedule, please visit the Toobit announcement page.

The copy trading market has matured in 2026, with the sector now valued at approximately $3 billion and serving over 10 million users worldwide. As retail adoption accelerates, traders are increasingly turning to copy trading to bridge the gap between novice and professional performance. This shift is driven by the desire for automated, real-time strategy replication that provides access to market expertise without the need for manual oversight.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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