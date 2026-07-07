Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after the market closes, it is scheduled to report results for the second quarter of 2026.

On July 31, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust is scheduled to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends.

Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.investors.healthcarerealty.com. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.833.461.5787

International Dial-In Number: 1.585.542.9983

Conference ID Number: 911 922 894

About Healthcare Realty

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is the largest public, pure-play owner, operator and developer of medical outpatient buildings in the United States.

Additional information regarding the Company can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@healthcarerealty.com

P: 615.269.8175