Aeluma CEO to Chair Optica Advanced Photonics Congress Industry Program on AI and Quantum

Leading Industry Experts to Participate in Interactive Panel Sessions

Company to Present Technical Paper on Scalable Quantum Dot Lasers for AI Datacom

GOLETA, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today that CEO and Founder Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., will serve as Chair of the Industry Program at the Optica Advanced Photonics Congress. Aeluma will also present a paper on its scalable quantum dot laser technology as part of the Technical Program.

Optica is the leading global professional society for optics and photonics, and its conferences are among the industry’s premier forums for emerging photonics technologies.

The Industry Program will take place on July 28, 2026, at 3:30 – 7:30 PM PST. The topics to be discussed during panel sessions include:

Next-Generation Scale-Up and Scale-Out Interconnects for AI: Photonic Component Requirements

Quantum and Low-Temperature Photonics: Component and Integration Requirements

Industry leaders will participate in these panel sessions to describe the work their companies are conducting to address demanding requirements and the challenges associated with scaling.

Also, Aeluma’s Director of Technology Enablement, Phillip Skahan, Ph.D., will present the paper titled “High-Performance Datacom Quantum Dot Lasers by Production-Ready 300mm MOCVD,” on July 27, 2026.

To meet with the Aeluma team at the event, attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 108 at the Exhibit during July 27 – 29 at the Hilton Long Beach, Long Beach, California. To schedule a meeting, contact the company at info@aeluma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-

performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon and Donni Case

(310) 622-8227

ir@aeluma.com