HydroGraph Certifies Midland as U.S. Compounding Partner for Advanced Graphene Polymer Applications

MIDLAND, Mich., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that Midland Compounding & Consulting, Inc. (MCC) has earned certification as a qualified HydroGraph Compounding Partner following completion of HydroGraph’s rigorous technical and commercial qualification process.

Based in Midland, Michigan, MCC brings specialized expertise in engineering resin compounding, advanced material development, and closed-loop recycling technologies. The company operates a 50,000-square-foot facility with pilot-scale and production compounding capabilities, supporting customers from prototype formulation through commercial production, with an active expansion plan in progress to more than double capacity.

MCC’s integrated consulting and compounding model allows manufacturers to rapidly develop and scale new material solutions using advanced carbon materials and specialty additives in demanding polymer systems, including engineering resins such as ABS, polycarbonate (PC), PC/ABS blends, and nylons.

“Midland brings a unique combination of formulation expertise, development capabilities, and real-world commercialization experience,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “Their ability to help customers move from laboratory development to pilot production and full-scale manufacturing makes them an important partner for advancing graphene-enhanced materials into high-value industrial applications.”

Founded in 1999 by polymer processing expert Thayer “Ted” Brown, MCC is a family-owned company with more than 25 years of specialized compounding experience. The company combines laboratory-scale formulation capabilities with production extrusion lines capable of handling batch sizes ranging from 5 pounds to more than 40,000 pounds, enabling flexible development and manufacturing.

MCC has extensive experience working with advanced carbon materials, including carbon fiber reinforced compounds and electrically conductive additive systems. The company has previously developed carbon fiber composite materials for automotive applications and collaborated on development initiatives with Ford Motor Company, demonstrating its ability to bring emerging materials into real-world manufacturing environments.

“Achieving HydroGraph Compounding Partner certification reflects our commitment to helping manufacturers integrate advanced materials into practical applications,” said Chris Surbrook, New Business Development Manager of Midland Compounding & Consulting. “Our experience developing specialty compounds and working with carbon-based additives allows us to support customers seeking to unlock new performance characteristics using graphene.”

MCC serves a diverse range of markets including automotive, aerospace, building and construction, industrial materials, office furniture, and additive manufacturing. The company is also recognized for its work in post-industrial engineering resin recycling and circular economy solutions, including innovative material recovery technologies that maintain high surface quality and performance.

As part of HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program, certified partners such as MCC are qualified to support customers seeking performance improvements, lightweighting, conductivity, and functional enhancements using graphene at low addition rates.

Learn more about HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program: https://hydrograph.com/lp-compounding-partner-program/

About Midland Compounding & Consulting

Midland Compounding and Consulting (MCC), founded in 1999 by Ted Brown, is a privately held company focused on developing and commercializing specialty plastic compounds and delivering unique solutions for challenging recycling opportunities. The company supports materials development from prototype through production, with core competencies in advanced carbons for electrically and thermally conductive polymers, flame-retardant materials, high-specific-gravity compounds, and wear-resistant materials. https://www.midlandcompounding.com .

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS: Matt Kreps HydroGraph Senior Vice President +1-214-597-8200 matt.kreps@hydrograph.com Chris Subrook Len Fernandes Midland Compounding and Consulting, Inc Firecracker PR for HydroGraph New Business Development Manager len@firecrackerpr.com csurbrook@midlandcompounding.com 888-317-4687 989-495-9367



