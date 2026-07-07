zSpace Powers Immersive Career Exploration at Poland's New Laboratorium 4.0

SAN JOSE, Calif. and WARSAW, Poland, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education, today announced that its technology is at the center of Laboratorium 4.0, a first-of-its-kind educational and career exploration center in Warsaw, Poland. Opened in June 2026, the facility gives students, teachers, career advisors, and industry partners hands-on access to the professions of the future through immersive AR/VR learning.

Operated by Agencja Rozwoju Mazowsza and created with support from Poland's National Recovery Plan, Laboratorium 4.0 was designed to prepare learners for a rapidly changing workforce. zSpace was implemented across the facility in partnership with Edukacja3D, the official zSpace partner in Poland, which has helped schools, universities, and vocational education centers integrate immersive learning for years.

"LABO 4.0 is a place created for young people, teachers, parents, students, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to understand our rapidly changing world and prepare consciously for the challenges brought by technological development," said Adam Struzik, Marshal of the Mazovian Voivodeship.





Making Future Careers Tangible

Many high-demand professions, including advanced manufacturing, robotics, automation, logistics, engineering, healthcare, and heavy equipment operation, depend on complex systems that are expensive, difficult, or unsafe for students to access firsthand. Without a way to experience these fields, students struggle to picture career pathways before making important educational decisions.

Laboratorium 4.0 addresses this challenge with four immersive learning environments:

- Factory 4.0, where students explore intelligent manufacturing systems, including digital product design, automated production, packaging, and logistics

- Artificial Intelligence, Drones and Robotics, introducing learners to humanoid robots, drones, and AI, and showing how automation is reshaping the workforce

- Visual Simulation Lab, placing students inside professional environments to perform specialized tasks such as aircraft towing and tower crane operation

- STEAM Lab, combining science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics to build creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving

Hands-On Learning Without Headsets

The facility runs on the zSpace Inspire 2, a glasses-free AR/VR laptop built for STEM education, career exploration, and technical training. Using the zSpace stylus, students manipulate interactive 3D models of digital machinery, engineering components, anatomical models, and industrial equipment, while integrated head and stylus tracking creates realistic depth with no headsets or external sensors required.

Because the experience is glasses-free, teachers stay at the center of instruction and students collaborate naturally around shared models, building the spatial understanding that many technical professions require.

"Laboratorium 4.0 shows what happens when a region invests in making future careers real for students," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "With zSpace, learners in Warsaw can explore advanced manufacturing, robotics, and other high-demand professions hands-on, building the confidence and spatial understanding to choose their path forward."

Reaching Thousands of Students Across Mazovia

Laboratorium 4.0 has welcomed its first students and is expected to serve several thousand high school learners across the Mazovian Voivodeship. Working with immersive simulations and interactive 3D content, students build a stronger understanding of technical processes, workplace environments, and the skills emerging careers demand, helping them make informed decisions about their futures.

The deployment reflects zSpace's expanding international footprint and demonstrates how immersive technology can support large-scale public education initiatives that connect classroom instruction with real-world careers.

To learn more about zSpace solutions for career exploration and STEM education, visit https://zspace.com/.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860 | ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f735f1a-fbdf-4045-8ea2-f3fc3319f98b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d1525f1-e1a8-4f4b-918e-2dd7e0689fd9