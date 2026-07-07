Autonomize Joins CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Initiative as a "Friend of the Ecosystem"

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomize AI today announced it has signed the "Friend of the Ecosystem" pledge as part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Health Technology Ecosystem Initiative . Organizations that sign this pledge are committed to advancing a more connected, transparent, and patient-centered healthcare system through interoperability, responsible innovation, and secure technology adoption.

The CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative brings together public and private sector organizations to accelerate healthcare interoperability, improve patient access to health information, and foster an ecosystem where data can move securely and seamlessly across the care continuum. By joining the Friend of the Ecosystem pledge, Autonomize joins a growing community of healthcare innovators working to help modernize the nation's digital health infrastructure.

"Autonomize was built to serve healthcare organizations with AI that is trusted, accountable, and proven in production," said Kris Nair, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Autonomize AI. "Trust, responsibility, and interoperability have been foundational to our platform from the beginning. We're honored to join the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative and look forward to supporting the broader ecosystem as healthcare continues its transformation toward connected, AI-enabled care."

The pledge reinforces Autonomize's commitment to helping healthcare organizations meet evolving regulatory requirements while accelerating operational performance through healthcare-native AI. As CMS expands the Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, new pledge categories, including electronic prior authorization, continue to drive greater interoperability and more connected digital experiences. CMS is also expanding its Medicare App Library with applications supporting patient access, care coordination, chronic disease management, and other high-value use cases.

Autonomize's healthcare intelligence platform enables health plans, health systems, and healthcare technology partners to transform fragmented clinical and administrative data into actionable intelligence while orchestrating AI-powered workflows across utilization management, prior authorization, care management, pharmacy, appeals and grievances, quality, and other mission-critical operations. Built with enterprise governance, security, and human oversight at its core, the platform helps organizations deploy AI responsibly while improving operational efficiency, accelerating decisions, and enhancing patient experiences.

"As healthcare moves toward a more connected and interoperable future, AI will play an increasingly important role in helping organizations transform data into timely, informed action," added Nair. "We're committed to ensuring that innovation strengthens, not complicates, the healthcare ecosystem by empowering the people who deliver and coordinate care every day."

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI is the enterprise intelligence platform transforming how healthcare organizations access, orchestrate, and act on complex operational and clinical knowledge. Trusted by three of the five largest U.S. health enterprises, the company's Intelligence Platform combines healthcare-specific AI agents, workflow intelligence, and domain expertise to power smarter decision-making across utilization management, care management, claims, pharmacy, appeals, and other mission-critical workflows. By serving as an AI operating layer across the healthcare ecosystem, Autonomize helps organizations unlock the value of fragmented data and institutional knowledge while ensuring enterprise-grade governance, security, compliance, and explainability. Backed by Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, and TAU Ventures, Autonomize is building the critical infrastructure to power AI-native healthcare operations.