Autonomize AI Launches Genie AI Autonomous Agent, Transforming Every Healthcare Expert into an AI Builder

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomize AI today announced the launch of Autonomize Genie AI™ , a healthcare-native AI Agent that enables the people closest to healthcare challenges to design, deploy, and continuously improve intelligent Workflows and AI Agents interactively using natural language.

Fresh off its selection as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer , Autonomize AI is extending its vision for accountable autonomy by putting the power of workflow and agent creation directly into the hands of healthcare professionals who have the deepest knowledge and understand operational challenges the best.

For decades, healthcare organizations have depended on lengthy IT projects, custom development cycles, and complex integration efforts to transform frontline ideas into operational solutions. The individuals who understand care delivery, utilization management, appeals, prior authorization, quality, care coordination, and member services often identify opportunities for improvement first, but turning those insights into action can take months of requirements gathering, prioritization, development, testing, and deployment.

Genie AI changes that model.

Purpose-built for healthcare, Genie AI is an intelligent builder Agent that understands healthcare operations, clinical workflows, regulatory requirements, enterprise systems, and organizational context. Rather than requiring users to learn technical tools, write code, or navigate workflow builders, Genie AI enables clinicians, operators, and IT teams to collaboratively design and refine workflows by simply describing the business outcomes they want to achieve.

"We built Genie around a simple belief: the people closest to a problem are often best positioned to solve it," said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO and co-founder of Autonomize AI. "A nurse shouldn't have to wait six months for a workflow request to move through multiple layers of prioritization and development. With Genie, healthcare teams can co-author their AI native workflows conversationally and Genie helps turn those ideas into enterprise-ready solutions in minutes."

The result is a fundamentally different approach to healthcare innovation, where the actual users drive transformation while organizations maintain the operational trust required in highly regulated environments.

Turning Frontline Expertise into Operational Intelligence

As generative AI makes "vibe coding" increasingly accessible, employees across industries can now describe an idea in natural language and instantly generate applications, workflows, and automations. While this can accelerate innovation, it introduces significant challenges in healthcare environments where security, governance, compliance, and patient privacy are non-negotiable.

In highly regulated enterprises, uncontrolled workflow creation can result in disconnected applications, unvalidated business logic, security vulnerabilities, inconsistent processes, and limited visibility for IT and compliance teams. What begins as a simple automation can quickly become another form of shadow IT, creating operational and regulatory risk.

Genie AI takes a fundamentally different approach.

Rather than generating standalone code or deploying ungoverned applications, Genie AI functions as an intelligent healthcare workflow architect. It translates business objectives into production-ready workflows assembled from approved enterprise capabilities, governed data sources, validated AI agents, and secure integrations already managed within the Autonomize Intelligence Platform. Whether creating utilization management workflows, automating authorization reviews, streamlining appeals and grievances, coordinating care management activities, identifying care gaps, or orchestrating complex payer-provider interactions, Genie enables frontline teams to design solutions using natural language while preserving the controls, observability, and governance required by enterprise IT.

For example, a care management leader could simply tell Genie:

"Identify members with diabetes who are overdue for an A1C test, prioritize those with rising risk scores, generate personalized outreach tasks, notify the appropriate care coordinator, and track completion rates by provider group."

Genie AI then generates a recommended Workflow or enhancement to an existing process for review and approval. Every workflow remains auditable, governed, and aligned with enterprise policies before deployment. Tasks that historically required weeks of requirements gathering, development, integration work, security reviews, and testing can now be assembled in minutes and refined continuously through user feedback.

"Healthcare organizations are filled with people who know exactly where inefficiencies exist and how patient and clinician experiences could be improved," said Dr. Sandhya Gardner, Chief Medical Officer at Autonomize AI. "The challenge has never been a lack of ideas. It's been the distance between recognizing a problem and having the right tools to solve it. Genie helps close that gap by allowing clinicians and operational teams to translate their expertise directly into action while maintaining the governance, security, and accountability that healthcare demands."

A New Model for Healthcare Innovation

As organizations increasingly explore agentic AI, many are discovering that building agents is only part of the challenge. Managing governance, security, explainability, compliance, and operational resilience at scale often becomes the larger obstacle.

Genie AI addresses this challenge by acting as both an intelligent assistant and an enterprise architect, ensuring every workflow and agent is built using approved, governed, and healthcare-ready components already available within the Autonomize ecosystem.

The platform automatically incorporates:

Healthcare-native knowledge orchestration

Multi-agent reasoning and coordination

Enterprise-grade governance and explainability

Security and compliance controls

Human-in-the-lead oversight

Trusted integrations across healthcare systems and data sources

"Most AI builder tools focus on making it easy to create agents," said Laksh Krishnamurthy, CTO of Autonomize AI. "We wanted to make it easy for healthcare organizations to create agents they can trust, govern, scale, and operationalize in their unique healthcare environment."

By combining generative intelligence with healthcare-native orchestration, governance, and domain expertise, Genie AI introduces a new operating model for healthcare enterprises where innovation no longer depends on centralized development teams alone, but can originate from the clinicians, operators, and administrators closest to the work.

The result is faster problem-solving, accelerated adoption of AI, and a more direct path from frontline insight to measurable operational outcomes.

Availability

Autonomize Genie AI is available now for enterprise customers. Organizations interested in access or a product demonstration can contact Autonomize AI at https://autonomize.ai/contact-us/ .

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI is the enterprise intelligence platform transforming how healthcare organizations access, orchestrate, and act on complex operational and clinical knowledge. Trusted by three of the five largest U.S. health enterprises, the company's Intelligence Platform combines healthcare-specific AI agents, workflow intelligence, and domain expertise to power smarter decision-making across utilization management, care management, claims, pharmacy operations, and appeals.

By serving as an AI operating layer across the healthcare ecosystem, Autonomize helps organizations unlock the value of fragmented data and institutional knowledge while ensuring enterprise-grade governance, security, compliance, and explainability. Backed by Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners and TAU Ventures, Autonomize is building the critical infrastructure to power AI-native healthcare operations.

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