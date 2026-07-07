GoldHaven Commences Targeted IP Survey Following High-Grade Copper Discoveries at Three Guardsmen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Scott Geophysics Ltd. to conduct a targeted induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 100%-owned Three Guardsmen Project in northwestern British Columbia.

The IP survey represents the next phase of exploration at Three Guardsmen following the Company's successful 2025 field program, which confirmed widespread high-grade copper mineralization and strengthened the geological model for a potential porphyry copper system at depth. The survey is expected to commence in July 2026 and will cover approximately three kilometres across priority target areas, with the results expected to inform future exploration programs, including potential drill targeting.

Building on High-Grade Copper Discoveries

The Company's 2025 exploration program collected 126 surface rock samples, including 25 samples grading greater than 1.0% copper, confirming widespread copper mineralization across the property. Highlights included:

15.85% Cu (Sample J647161)

(Sample J647161) 12.75% Cu (Sample J647629)

(Sample J647629) 12.65% Cu (Sample J647753)

(Sample J647753) 9.92% Cu (Sample J647163)

(Sample J647163) 7.19% Cu (Sample J647162)

(Sample J647162) 6.78% Cu (Sample J647337)

Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

The exploration program confirmed high-grade copper mineralization hosted within epidote-magnetite skarns, with extensive malachite-stained mineralization traced over more than one kilometre of strike. Geological observations also suggest the mineralized corridor may extend approximately 2.6 kilometres between the Canadian Verdee and Mildred showings.





Figure 1: Three Guardsman IP Survey Boundaries and locations of high-grade CU samples from 2025

Importantly, GoldHaven also identified porphyritic intrusive textures, elevated molybdenum values and systematic geochemical zoning transitioning from copper-silver mineralization toward bismuth-tellurium-gold assemblages. The Company believes these geological characteristics may represent vectors toward an intrusive heat source capable of driving the observed skarn mineralization and potentially a larger porphyry copper system at depth.

Advancing Drill Targets

Scott Geophysics Ltd. will complete a time-domain induced polarization survey utilizing a pole-dipole array designed to identify chargeability and resistivity anomalies that may represent sulphide mineralization beneath the known surface occurrences. Survey data will be processed throughout the program, with final pseudosections, plan maps and digital datasets expected following completion. Optional inversion modelling may also be completed to further refine priority drill targets.

When integrated with the Company's geological mapping, geochemistry and structural interpretation, the IP survey is expected to significantly improve GoldHaven's understanding of the geometry and continuity of the mineralized system while prioritizing areas for future drilling.

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven, commented:

"Three Guardsmen continues to exceed our expectations. Last season's exploration confirmed widespread high-grade copper mineralization while also strengthening our geological model for a potentially significant porphyry system beneath the known skarn mineralization. The upcoming IP survey is a critical step toward identifying the sulphide-rich core of the system and generating high-confidence drill targets. We believe this work has the potential to substantially advance our understanding of the project and unlock its broader district-scale potential."

About the IP Survey

The survey is planned to comprise approximately three kilometres of induced polarization coverage across priority target areas. Scott Geophysics will utilize industry-standard GDD time-domain IP equipment capable of identifying subsurface chargeability and resistivity anomalies commonly associated with disseminated sulphide mineralization. Final survey products will include processed pseudosections, plan maps and digital datasets that will be incorporated into GoldHaven's ongoing geological modelling and exploration planning.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Marketing

GoldHaven Resources Corp. has entered into a marketing services agreement dated July 6, 2026, with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), an arm's-length marketing and investor awareness firm. Pursuant to the agreement, Gold Standard will provide financial publishing and digital marketing services, including the creation of landing pages, native advertising, email marketing and influencer endorsements, with the objective of increasing awareness of the Company and its projects.

The agreement has an initial term of one year, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. In consideration for the services to be provided, the Company will pay Gold Standard a one-time

cash fee of US$750,000. No stock options, restricted share units or other securities will be issued to Gold Standard as compensation under the agreement.

Gold Standard is an arm's-length service provider to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Gold Standard nor its principals own any securities of the Company or have any direct or indirect interest in the Company, except as may be acquired through ordinary market transactions. Gold Standard and any subcontractors retained by Gold Standard will conduct all marketing activities in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws, including the disclosure requirements of section 52 of the Securities Act (British Columbia).

Gold Standard’s principal is Kenneth Ameduri and it has a business address located at, 723 W. University Ave, #110-283, Georgetown TX 78626 www.goldstandardir.com

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

the IP survey is expected to commence in July 2026, cover approximately three kilometres across priority target areas, and inform future exploration programs, including potential drill targeting;

the IP survey is expected to significantly improve the Company’s understanding of the geometry and continuity of the mineralized system while prioritizing areas for future drilling;

optional inversion modelling may be completed to further refine priority drill targets;

the Company believes the geological characteristics identified at Three Guardsmen, including porphyritic intrusive textures, elevated molybdenum values and systematic geochemical zoning, may represent vectors toward an intrusive heat source and potentially a larger porphyry copper system at depth;

final survey products, including processed pseudosections, plan maps and digital datasets, are expected to be incorporated into GoldHaven’s ongoing geological modelling and exploration planning.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a06d441e-f2f8-464b-b5aa-f8cebe113843