Kahuna Labs Introduces AI-Powered Escalation Prevention to Help Enterprises Stop Escalations Before They Happen

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Labs today announced the availability of Escalation Prevention, a new AI-powered module that helps enterprise support organizations identify high-risk support cases before they escalate—and provides guided recommendations to prevent them.

While many organizations can identify when a customer is unhappy, few solutions explain why a case is deteriorating or recommend actions that can change the outcome. As enterprise products become increasingly complex, preventing escalations requires more than sentiment analysis or keyword detection. It requires understanding how successful support engineers have resolved similar situations in the past.

Kahuna Escalation Prevention was designed to solve that challenge.

The new module continuously analyzes customer communications, troubleshooting progress, historical case patterns, diagnostic completeness, and support workflows to identify cases at risk of escalation. Rather than simply generating alerts, Kahuna provides context-aware recommendations that help engineers intervene before customer frustration increases.

Support engineers receive actionable guidance, including recommended diagnostic questions, suggested next steps, communication improvements, and management actions designed to keep cases moving toward resolution.

"Most escalation management begins after the customer has already lost confidence," said Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Kahuna Labs. "Our goal is fundamentally different. We want to help organizations recognize the conditions that lead to escalations while there is still time to change the outcome. Preventing an escalation is far more valuable than simply predicting one."

Unlike traditional sentiment analysis solutions that rely primarily on customer tone or keywords, Escalation Prevention evaluates multiple dimensions of support execution, including troubleshooting completeness, diagnostic progress, historical resolution paths, customer communication, and workflow patterns. By combining these signals with Kahuna's AI-generated recommendations, organizations can address the underlying causes of customer frustration—not simply detect that frustration exists.

The module helps organizations:

Identify support cases at risk of escalation before customers request management involvement.

Recommend actions that improve diagnostic quality and accelerate resolution.

Reduce Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) for complex technical issues.

Improve customer satisfaction by proactively addressing issues before relationships deteriorate.

Provide managers with actionable insight into high-risk cases requiring additional attention.



Escalation Prevention builds upon Kahuna's AI platform, which captures historical troubleshooting journeys and applies contextual reasoning directly within existing CRM workflows. The result is an AI assistant that not only predicts risk, but helps support teams make better decisions throughout the life of a case.

As organizations increasingly invest in AI to improve customer experience, Kahuna believes the next generation of support intelligence will focus less on reporting what has already happened and more on helping engineers influence what happens next.

About Kahuna Labs

Kahuna Labs delivers AI-driven solutions purpose-built for complex enterprise technical support. The Kahuna platform embeds contextual intelligence directly into support workflows, helping organizations improve productivity, accelerate issue resolution, reduce customer effort, and transform support interactions into strategic business insights. For additional information or to request a demonstration of Kahuna Escalation Prevention, contact Kahuna Labs at info@kahunalabs.ai or visit www.kahunalabs.ai .

Contact: info@kahunalabs.ai