EliseAI Announces Elise Beyond Conference for Multifamily Operators to Unlock AI’s Full Potential

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EliseAI , the AI company automating complex housing and healthcare systems, today announced Elise Beyond , the first-ever conference for multifamily operators to unlock AI's full potential. The three-day event runs September 2–4, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing together senior leaders across marketing, operations, maintenance, technology and affordable housing. Attendees will hear from industry leading operators, see what's coming next, and learn from customers already ahead of the curve.

Every operator has access to AI now. The ones pulling ahead are the ones who've actually mastered it, using it to customize their tools, rewrite their SOPs, and post NOI gains the rest of the industry hasn't caught up to. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, and product demos, Elise Beyond will show multifamily leaders how to make the most of AI and walk away with an operational advantage they can put to work now.

"Elise Beyond is where we’re showing multifamily where the industry is going next," said Minna Song, CEO and Co-Founder of EliseAI. "We’re also bringing together leading operators who've already rebuilt how they work with AI and have the results to show for it."

Featured sessions include:

The Power-User Playbook: How to Get 8x ROI Out of the AI Products You Already Own : A customer conversation on how top operators are squeezing real returns from the AI products they already own

: A customer conversation on how top operators are squeezing real returns from the AI products they already own Your Unfair Advantage: The Future of Customization & How to Stand Out in the Age of Automation : Fran Loftus, Chief Experience Officer, on how operators can use customization to stand apart from the competition

: Fran Loftus, Chief Experience Officer, on how operators can use customization to stand apart from the competition Ask me Anything with co-founder, Minna Song: How to Run an AI-first Company – An executive Q&A with EliseAI CEO Minna Song on what it really takes to build and operate in an AI-first environment





The conference will be held at the JW Marriott Nashville. Registration is now open at eliseai.com/elise-beyond . Early bird registration runs through July 10, with single passes at $399 and group rates of $299 per attendee for parties of three or more.

About EliseAI

EliseAI transforms complex housing and healthcare systems. By deeply integrating into workflows and automating operations, it makes them efficient and cuts costs for all. Its platform helps property managers handle leasing, maintenance and resident engagement. EliseAI replaces fragmented tools with one integrated system that reduces manual work and improves accessibility and experience for residents and patients alike. The company is based in New York with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and Toronto and is actively hiring across all locations. To learn more, visit www.eliseai.com/careers .

Contact

press@eliseai.com