Silo Pharma Subsidiary QwikAgents Set to Advance Enterprise AI Agent Platform through NVIDIA Developer Program

SARASOTA, FLA., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company”), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, QwikAgents, has joined the NVIDIA Developer Program which is expected to enhance and advance its AI agent integration platform.

QwikAgents’ AI-agent platform is designed to automate complex workflows through autonomous AI agents capable of reasoning, taking action, and interacting with business systems. The platform incorporates persistent memory, intelligent model routing across multiple large language model providers, browser automation, and secure data management to support scalable AI-driven operations.

Through the NVIDIA Developer Program, QwikAgents will gain access to NVIDIA's AI software ecosystem, development frameworks, technical training, and optimization resources that support the development and deployment of next-generation AI applications. These resources could help accelerate enhancements to the QwikAgents platform as it seeks to expand capabilities for enterprise customers seeking to integrate autonomous AI agents into their operations.

“In our opinion, the rapid adoption of AI agents is creating demand for platforms that can deploy, manage, and scale autonomous AI systems across the enterprise,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “We believe that joining the NVIDIA Developer Program provides QwikAgents with access to cutting-edge AI development tools and resources could accelerate platform innovation and support our efforts to deliver powerful, enterprise-ready AI agent solutions.”

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

About QwikAgents

QwikAgents, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silo Pharma, is an AI-agent platform focused on enterprise workflow automation through autonomous AI agents. The platform combines persistent memory, intelligent model routing across eight large language model providers, encrypted backups, and browser automation to support scalable AI-driven operations. qwikagents.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

(800) 705-0120

investors@silopharma.com