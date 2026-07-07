Nexentis Subsidiary MitoCareX Bio Advances SLC Transporter Drug Discovery with Broad Analysis and International AI Initiative

MitoCareX Bio completes comprehensive SLC transport protein analysis to support discovery of small molecules for hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases and enters an AI-driven small-molecule discovery initiative with Boltz

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (“Nexentis”), (NASDAQ: NXTS) (“Nexentis” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company that also invests in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, has recently reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. (“MitoCareX Bio”), successfully completed a broad analysis of SLC transport proteins and initiated an international AI drug discovery initiative with Boltz, PBC (“Boltz”), to accelerate the discovery of novel small-molecule modulators of these targets.

SLC analysis achievement

MitoCareX Bio’s recently completed analysis builds on MITOLINE®, its proprietary sequence analysis and alignment algorithm, which to date has been used to prepare mitochondrial SLC carrier proteins for reliable structural modeling in support of structure-based drug discovery in hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases. Based on this new analysis, MitoCareX Bio has identified additional SLC proteins outside the mitochondrial SLC25 family whose amino acid sequences appear compatible with the MITOLINE® ruleset, suggesting that these transporters may also be amenable to MITOLINE®-enabled structural modeling. This analysis represents an important step in MitoCareX Bio’s strategy to expand and refine its small-molecule discovery capabilities into additional disease-relevant transport proteins.

International AI initiative with Boltz

In parallel, Nexentis Technologies announced an international AI drug discovery initiative between MitoCareX Bio and Boltz, an AI research lab that focuses on biomolecular foundation models and drug discovery workflows. Boltz describes Boltz Lab as a hosted platform that combines biomolecular foundation models, managed compute, and scientist-oriented workflows, and has publicly highlighted the deployment of its models with industry partners, including a strategic collaboration with Pfizer and Takeda. BoltzMol-1, the company’s small-molecule generative pipeline is designed to model complex structures and binding affinities and support in silico screening and design of small-molecule for drug discovery programs.

Under this initiative, MitoCareX Bio intends to combine its proprietary MITOLINE® algorithm platform and Boltz’s foundation models for predicting biomolecular structure and binding affinity and designing new molecules - two complementary and independently validated capabilities. With this combination of systematic SLC analysis and AI-enabled capabilities, MitoCareX aims to enhance the efficiency of identifying and progressing novel drug candidates directed at SLC transport proteins previously analyzed by MitoCareX Bio.

Strategic context

Nexentis Technologies is positioning MitoCareX Bio as a drug discovery company focusing on SLC transporters in oncology and metabolic disease indications. The completion of the broad SLC analysis and the launch of the AI initiative with Boltz are aligned with Nexentis’ roadmap to advance MitoCareX Bio’s discovery capabilities and expand its pipeline of SLC-focused small-molecule programs.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company engaged in targeting cancer and inflammatory metabolic disease indications through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

For additional details, please visit https://nexentistech.com/

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how it is positioning MitoCareX Bio as a drug discovery company focusing on SLC transporters in oncology and metabolic disease indications and how the completion of the broad SLC analysis and the launch of the AI initiative with Boltz are aligned with Nexentis’ roadmap to advance MitoCareX Bio’s discovery capabilities and expand its pipeline of SLC-focused small-molecule programs. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com