11 Indigenous Adults Join the Environmental Water Internship

NORTH BAY, Ontario, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many of us, summer means getting outside and enjoying the things we wait all year for – lounging in the sunshine; getting our hands dirty in the garden; being out on the water to swim, boat, or fish. But this summer will look a little different for 11 Indigenous adults in Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First Nations (WBAFN) as, together with Water First Education and Training, Inc. (Water First), they get out on the land and into the water for the launch of a 15-month environmental internship that begins this week.

Aimed at training Indigenous adults in critical water and resource management, the Environmental Water Internship will include participants from four WBAFN communities, and can lead to jobs in local Lands and Resources offices and throughout the environmental sector.

Indigenous communities across the country are disproportionately affected by environmental degradation caused by climate change, industry run-off, and more*. Programs like the Environmental Water Internship help ensure that Indigenous communities have access to training that results in greater independent resource management, from fisheries monitoring to critical data collection.





Environmental Water Program participants collect water samples in the field as part of their hands-on training.

Ashley Zelionka, Executive Director of Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First Nations says, "Our partnership with Water First is helping build local environmental capacity by creating meaningful employment opportunities for members of our First Nation communities. Through hands-on experience and mentorship, interns are developing the skills needed to protect our lands and waters while supporting community priorities today and for future generations."

This is the second time the Environmental Water Internship is being offered after a successful pilot program in 2024-2025. It takes interns through more than 2,000 hours of hands-on skills and technical training, based on collaborative consultation and assessment of community priorities. The interns will work alongside a network of technical trainers, community members and Water First program alumni.





Environmental Water Interns survey a stream as part of hands-on field training, building practical skills in environmental monitoring. The internship includes 2,000 hours of immersive, field-based experience.

The Internship has received accreditation by Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada), Canada’s foremost environmental employment service provider. Graduates have qualified for nationally-recognized ECO Canada certifications in Water Quality, Environmental Data, and Fish Conservation. This designation gives participants a leg up in terms of future career pathways, offering greater recognition of their credentials from prospective employers. To remove as many barriers to success as possible, participants are offered learning supports throughout the internship, including laptop computers, phone allowance, one-on-one mentoring and child care.

In addition to this internship, Water First also facilitates a Drinking Water Internship that has graduated more than 70 Indigenous adults as certified water operators. Together, these programs help build career pathways and support additional capacity for clean water management in Indigenous communities across Canada. The WBAFN Environmental Water Internship is funded through Gezhtoojig Employment & Training, together with the support of Water First’s donors.

John Millar, Executive Director and Founder of Water First, says, “We’re so happy to be working with WBAFN again and to bring in the Environmental Water Internship. This program offers hands-on training and education that will help address the challenges caused by climate change and other environmental factors. It’s a unique program because not only are we training more local people to fill gaps in the workforce, but we’re investing in training that leads to Indigenous leadership in environmental conservation for the long term.”

And that is a goal that should be a part of everybody’s summer plan.

* www.hrw.org

About Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First):

Water First is a registered Canadian charity that works alongside Indigenous communities to address water challenges through education, training, and meaningful collaboration. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with more than 100 Indigenous communities located in the lands now known as Canada while supporting Indigenous youth and adults to pursue careers in water science. Learn more: www.waterfirst.ngo .

About Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First Nations:

Incorporated in 1993 as a non-profit tribal council entity, Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First Nations (WBAFN) services the First Nations communities of Dokis, Henvey Inlet, Magnetawan, Wahnapitae, Nipissing and Wasauksing. WBAFN’s mandate is to provide advisory and technical services, in conjunction with local leaders, officials, and technicians, to enhance the quality of life for the members of the communities we serve. Learn more: https://wbafn.com .

High-resolution photos and logos available here .

For more information, please contact: Ami Gopal

Director of Development and Communications

Water First



1-800-970-8467 ext. 106

ami.gopal@waterfirst.ngo Greg Brown

WBAFN Local Internship Co-Ordinator

Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First

Nations (WBAFN)

705-305-5510

greg.brown@wbafn.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18ff7314-56cf-465b-9480-78afd2ecac75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77ad7807-fb49-421b-9289-4885d2526290