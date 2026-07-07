TRIMEDX named #84 among North America’s top Inspiring Workplaces for 2026

Indianapolis, Indiana, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, medical device cybersecurity, and AI-powered healthcare technology solutions—is pleased to announce it has been ranked #84 on the 2026 list of Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in North America by the Inspiring Workplaces Group, in association with Engagedly.

This marks the third year in a row TRIMEDX has been recognized, reflecting its continued commitment to fostering a PeopleFirst culture—one that prioritizes trust, purpose, and belonging while empowering associates to do their best work.

“We’re intentional about the kind of workplace we’re building—one where people feel connected to the mission, supported by their leaders, and empowered to do meaningful work,” says TRIMEDX Chief Human Resources Officer Dawn Griffin. “This recognition speaks to the environment our associates help create every day—one built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.”

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards honor organizations that set a new standard for leadership and the workplace experience. Organizations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience.

“Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organizations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow, and perform,” says Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group.

TRIMEDX was also among the Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces globally and in North America in both 2024 and 2025, highlighting its consistent commitment to building an exceptional associate experience.

“We view culture as a responsibility, not an initiative,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “Our associates are at the center of everything we do, and their commitment to each other and to our clients is what drives our continued progress. This recognition reflects that shared effort.”

The full list of winners and more information about the awards can be found at inspiring-workplaces.com.



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About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. Powered by the industry’s most advanced AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering, TRIMEDX helps healthcare providers transform clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and enhancing safety & protection. Built by providers for providers, TRIMEDX leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group

Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: CertifiedPeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards, the organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process. Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work

About Engagedly

Engagedly is an AI talent management platform built to help organizations connect performance, engagement, learning, growth, and recognition in one unified experience. Powered by Marissa, its AI SuperAgent, Engagedly helps leaders turn people strategy into intelligent actions, reduce talent silos, and drive measurable business outcomes. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Engagedly supports stronger engagement, better retention, and the development of high-performing teams.

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