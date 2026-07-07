Propanc Biopharma Signs MOU with Avance Clinical Pty Ltd

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Avance Clinical Pty Ltd. The MOU sets out the shared intent of Propanc and Avance to work together to support the clinical delivery of Propanc’s Phase 1b, First-In-Human (FIH) clinical trial for PRP, Propanc’s lead investigational candidate for advanced solid tumors. Importantly, both parties intend to approach the collaboration in a spirit of openness, scientific rigor, and shared problem-solving, with the goal of advancing PRP efficiently from FIH into Proof-of-Concept and, as data supports, later-phase development.

Avance Clinical is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Australia, with extensive operations across North America, Asia Pacific, New Zealand and Europe. With more than 30 years of experience leading early phase clinical trials, they leverage the unique advantages of the Australian market, including rapid ethics approval, and up to 43.5% off with the Australian R&D tax rebate, to provide biotech companies with an accelerated pathway to clinical success. With Propanc’s headquarters and wholly owned operating subsidiary, Propanc Pty Ltd, based in Melbourne, Australia, since 2007, it is ready to capitalize on these advantages in partnership with Avance Clinical.

“We are delighted to enter this Memorandum of Understanding with Avance Clinical as we prepare to initiate the First-in-Human Phase 1 clinical study of PRP, Propanc's lead oncology candidate. It represents an important milestone in our journey from preclinical development to clinical evaluation. Avance Clinical’s proven expertise in the conduct of early-phase oncology studies, combined with its strong reputation for quality and regulatory excellence, makes them an ideal partner for this critical stage of development,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “The planned Phase 1b FIH study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and preliminary clinical activity of PRP in patients with advanced cancer. We believe that PRP’s unique mechanism of action, low toxicity and good tolerability has the potential to address a significant unmet medical need and offers a novel therapeutic approach for patients with limited treatment options. We look forward to working closely with the Avance Clinical team to efficiently advance this important program and generate the clinical data necessary to support the continued development of PRP. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to scientific excellence, patient safety, and the pursuit of innovative cancer therapies that may improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”

“As Propanc advances PRP into its Phase 1b trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, we are delighted to support the design and delivery of this important study. At Avance Clinical, we bring extensive experience in early‑phase oncology, including adaptive dose‑escalation strategies, PK/PD‑rich designs, and integrated safety and preliminary efficacy assessments, with a particular focus on aligning dose‑finding approaches with evolving FDA Project Optimus expectations,” said Dr. Gabriel Kremmidiotis, PhD, Avance Clinical’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We are excited to partner with Propanc to guide PRP through its early clinical evaluation in cancer patients and, as data emerges, to support a disciplined, data‑driven transition into later‑phase proof‑of‑concept studies. In collaboration with Propanc, we aim to build a data-driven foundation for PRP’s development that balances innovation with disciplined risk management and keeps patient safety and scientific excellence at the center of decision-making.”

About Avance Clinical Pty Ltd.

Avance Clinical is a full-service, Australian-headquartered global Contract Research Organization, servicing international biotechs across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China. Specializing in early-phase and First-in-Human studies across more than 250 indications, as well as Oncology, Renal, Metabolic, and Central Nervous System trials, Avance Clinical has partnered with more than 700 emerging biotech companies to accelerate their programs to critical development milestones. Avance Clinical is the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year in the Biotech CRO industry.

To learn more, visit: www.avancecro.com.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

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