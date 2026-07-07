Lock the Sensor, Lock the Response: The Power of Building the Autonomous Public-Safety Stack

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The threats confronting law enforcement, military commands and critical infrastructure operators have crossed a threshold. They can no longer be addressed by adding personnel or deploying faster versions of existing equipment. Commercial drones that once required nation-state budgets can now be purchased off a consumer shelf for under $500 and are transforming the public safety landscape. Criminal organizations deploy the devices against border law enforcement, correctional facilities report drone-delivered contraband as a routine operational problem, and Langley Air Force Base, among the most secure military installations in the United States, was forced to halt flight operations by repeated drone incursions for which no adequate nonlethal response protocol existed. The safety-response infrastructure the world was built on is no longer adequate for the threat environment it faces. That gap is the defining public-safety challenge of this decade.

In this context, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (profile) has secured something its counter-drone competitors cannot buy: the ability to detect the drones that have learned to go silent. Through a strategic transaction with Israeli AI-sensing company Frenel Imaging Ltd., WRAP has secured exclusive United States and NATO distribution rights to the physics-based imaging technology that detect threats earlier, orchestrates a response, and acts with proportionate, mission-appropriate action. WRAP has placed that technology at the perception core of WrapShield, its new counter-UAS and autonomous public-safety platform. Counter-UAS is the entry point, with room to grow far beyond that. The market behind it spans domestic law enforcement, allied militaries and critical infrastructure across every NATO nation, set against a defense-technology sector where AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) and Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) have drawn investor attention to autonomous and counter-drone systems.

The fastest-growing drone threats fly with no radio signal, leaving an entire detection industry blind to the platforms that matter most.

Wrap Technologies has secured exclusive U.S. and NATO rights to a physics-based sensing method that reads a target's thermal fingerprint, which cannot be jammed, spoofed or switched off.

Consumer drones now sell for under $500 and can outrun the systems built to stop them, opening a public-safety response gap that hiring alone cannot close.

Counter-UAS is framed as phase 1 of a multidomain market reaching from the ground into maritime, high-altitude and orbital domains, backed by a certified-agency network built to turn one-time hardware sales into recurring revenue.

Wrap Technologies has completed a strategic equity investment in Frenel Imaging and secured exclusive distribution rights to the TPiCore(R) technology for the United States and all NATO member nations.



Click here to view the custom infographic of the Wrap Technologies editorial.

When Human Speed Becomes the Fatal Variable

The question in public safety is no longer whether agencies will adopt autonomous response systems. Physics settled that. What remains open is which platforms will own the category, and whether the institutions that need them most will have access before the next major incident exposes how wide the gap has grown.

The math is unforgiving. Average police response times in the United States run approximately 10 minutes and vary widely by jurisdiction and incident type, while a drone can arrive on scene within 90 seconds. The distance between attacker speed and defender response is structural, and no amount of hiring closes it.

The threat is already operational not theoretical. The U.S. Department of Justice has documented criminal organizations, including drug traffickers, using drones for surveillance, smuggling and contraband delivery. Research from the National Institute of Justice confirms that contraband deliveries into correctional facilities have become a weekly reality across the country. The NORAD commander has publicly addressed the scale of drone incursions over U.S. military installations. Langley Air Force Base, among the most secure installations in the nation, was forced to halt flight operations during repeated incursions for which no adequate nonlethal response protocol existed. Commercial drones that once required nation-state budgets now sell off a consumer shelf for under $500. This is the baseline environment every agency, installation and infrastructure operator works within.

A new category of infrastructure is forming to meet it, sitting at the intersection of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and nonlethal response. It behaves less like a product and more of an operating system, the connective tissue between detection, decision and response across every domain where threats now operate. Whoever builds it first will shape public safety for a generation.

The RF-Silent Blind Spot No One Else Can Close

The counter-drone industry rests on one assumption: that drones communicate. Radio-frequency detection works by listening for the signals drones broadcast for command, telemetry and navigation. Against large, openly operated platforms, that approach works. Against the fastest-growing and most dangerous segment of the threat, it is blind.

Preprogrammed autonomous drones, fiber-optic guided munitions and purpose-built attack systems fly with no active RF link. They do not broadcast, so they cannot be jammed, and they are invisible to any system that needs a radio signal to find its target. The same first-person-view attack profiles used to destroy armored vehicles in Ukraine operate entirely outside the detection envelope of every RF-dependent system fielded in the United States, and the operators behind the Langley incursions left no detectable RF signature. This is the condition under which agencies, installations and infrastructure operators work today.

Physics-based polarimetric thermal imaging attacks the problem at its root. Instead of listening for a signal, it reads the polarization state of thermal radiation emitted by physical objects. Aircraft composites, metallic payloads, human operators and natural vegetation each produce a distinctive polarimetric signature as permanent as their molecular composition. That signature cannot be spoofed, jammed or switched off, and it holds in darkness, fog, smoke and GPS-denied conditions.

Frenel Imaging has built the TPiCore platform on a Division of Focal Plane architecture that captures and processes the polarization component of thermal radiation in real time at the edge, without cloud latency or RF dependency, data that conventional cameras are physically blind to. Independent field work, including a 2020 Army Research Laboratory study comparing mid-wave and long-wave thermal polarimetric imaging, supports the physics behind the platform's detection advantage.

Through the Frenel transaction, WRAP holds exclusive rights to that capability across the United States and all NATO markets and has made TPiCore the machine-perception layer of WrapShield. For every agency, installation and infrastructure operator that needs to see the RF-silent threat, no competitor appears to hold an equivalent position.

WrapShield Is a Platform, and the Moat Sits at Both Ends

The defense-technology companies that built the most durable positions over the past decade did not win on better individual sensors. They won on better connective tissue, software-defined platforms that fuse inputs into a coherent operational picture and link detection to response at machine speed. Platforms compound. Products commoditize. That distinction is the right lens for WrapShield.

WrapShield is built around a Detect, Orchestrate, Respond pipeline, and the thesis embedded in that design is deliberate: In autonomous public-safety systems, durable value accrues at the sensor layer and the response layer, not in the orchestration middle, which commoditizes as model capabilities converge. WrapShield is engineered to lock both ends. At the Detect layer, TPiCore delivers polarimetric perception no RF-dependent rival can access, protected by exclusive U.S. and NATO rights. At the Respond layer, Wrap owns a proprietary nonlethal stack that no competitor can substitute around, including the BolaWrap(R) 150 remote restraint device, the Wraptor MX platform in advanced development, the DFR-X drone interdiction system and the Merlin-1 counter-UAS payload.

In the middle, WrapShield stays deliberately open, designed to integrate with existing Defense Department and Homeland Security command-and-control architectures such as FAAD C2 and SAPIENT, and to run alongside the AI-orchestration providers rather than against them. The aim is to be the layer no orchestration platform can replicate from above or replace from below.

“We believe the polarimetric fingerprint of an object is as immutable as its molecular composition,” said Frenel Imaging founder and chief technical officer Sagi Zur Arie. “It cannot be spoofed, jammed or turned off. WRAP is the right partner to scale this capability across the U.S. and NATO.”

This response layer is not new hardware in search of buyers. Wrap Technologies’ nonlethal portfolio, including the BolaWrap 150, Wrap Reality(R) immersive VR training and WrapVision(TM) body-worn cameras, is already deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in 60 countries. That installed base matters less for the units sold than for what it can become.

A certified-agency network trained on Wrap systems and renewing multiyear software and training agreements is the bridge from hardware metrics to the recurring, higher-margin revenue that supports a platform multiple rather than a hardware one. In Q1 2026 the company reported 45% revenue growth, $3.2 million in bookings and a purchase order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, an early federal milestone on the path from commercial nonlethal tools toward a full autonomous public-safety architecture.

A Multiyear Strategy Executing in Public

The Frenel move was not reactive. Wrap identified the RF-silent detection problem well before the announcement and spent the interval analyzing the technology, validating it against operational requirements and securing exclusive rights before the market understood the value. The structure pairs a strategic equity stake in Frenel with an exclusive license across the United States and all NATO markets, and the company has signaled it is the first in a planned sequence of moves to build out the Detect, Orchestrate, Respond architecture.

Counter-UAS is WrapShield's first deployment domain, not its ceiling. The polarimetric sensing at its core is not drone specific. The same TPiCore architecture carries across operating environments, from ground systems and maritime platforms to high-altitude fixed-wing and orbital observation, and the exclusive U.S. and NATO license is structured to govern each domain extension that follows. The counter-UAS opportunity alone is sizable: The counter-UAS systems market is projected to grow from roughly $6.6 billion in 2025 to more than $20 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate above 25%. The full multidomain autonomous, nonlethal response market is a multiple of that figure.

“WrapShield is not a product roadmap,” said Wrap CEO Scot Cohen. “It is a conviction about what this threat requires, a platform-level answer to a platform-level problem, built for operators who cannot wait for the market to catch up. This is Wrap’s most important announcement. It will not be our last.”

The performance advantage compounds. TPiCore's edge is not proprietary hardware alone but software and AI processing layered on a physics-locked input, which makes the platform scalable, updatable and harder to match as it accumulates real-world deployment data.

Three Verticals, One Platform, One Inflection Point

America's law enforcement staffing shortfall is not cyclical. It is structural, accelerating and impossible to solve through hiring alone. Departments nationwide operate well below authorized levels, and no number of additional officers closes a gap measured in seconds against a threat moving at machine speed.

Supervised autonomy reframes the problem. When a single officer commands a network of autonomous aerial platforms, ground robots and sensor arrays, coverage extends across an area that would otherwise require dozens of personnel. Per-incident cost falls, response time compresses from minutes to seconds, and the officer is pulled back from the most dangerous point of contact while keeping command authority. This is a change in response doctrine, autonomous and nonlethal first response replacing a model built entirely on human presence, not a product upgrade layered onto old procedures.

The autonomous public-safety market is not one vertical but three converging procurement ecosystems, domestic law enforcement, U.S. and allied military, and operators securing critical infrastructure, arriving at the same inflection point on the same threat curve, the same workforce economics and the same mandate to demonstrate nonlethal, proportionate response.

Domestic law enforcement is the broadest near-term opportunity. More than 18,000 agencies operate with no deployed civilian counter-UAS tools despite a drone threat the Justice Department has acknowledged, and escalating use-of-force litigation has turned the absence of a nonlethal option into a measurable legal liability.

The military and homeland security market brings a different scale of demand. The Defense Department is investing well over $1 billion a year in selected counter-UAS procurement and research lines, with Congressional Research Service data showing roughly $1.46 billion authorized for selected FY2025 counter-UAS programs and recent reporting showing the Army seeking nearly $1 billion for small counter-drone procurement in FY2027 alone. That spending is the backdrop against which investors have rerated names such as Kratos, AeroVironment, Ondas and Red Cat, and Wrap's exclusive U.S. and NATO rights open the same institutional channels across every member nation.

Critical infrastructure is the third. Ports, power grids, stadiums and correctional facilities across NATO face the same threat with the same absence of an authorized civilian response protocol, and the Federal Aviation Administration has proposed rules restricting drone operations over critical infrastructure, a sign of growing federal recognition that the problem is systemic.

Through WrapShield and the exclusive TPiCore license, Wrap may be the only public company positioned to serve all three verticals with a detection architecture aimed at the threats that matter most. Exclusive technology rights, a deployment footprint across more than 60 countries, deep agency and procurement relationships, and an expanding autonomous-systems roadmap are the pieces it is assembling into the connective tissue the next decade of public safety will require.

Defense Innovation Accelerates Rapidly

Governments and defense organizations around the world continue to prioritize investments in technologies that strengthen national security, protect critical infrastructure and address rapidly evolving aerial threats. Recent developments across the sector highlight growing demand for advanced autonomous systems, counter-drone capabilities and scalable manufacturing, reflecting a broader effort to modernize defense readiness while enhancing the speed, flexibility and effectiveness of public-safety operations.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has been awarded a three-year, $500 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (“IDIQ)” contract in support of Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s (JIATF-401) Domestic Shield Program. Under this sole-source contract, AeroVironment will provide a range of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities for use by the United States Department of War for force protection, base defense and counter-UAS operations in support of the Domestic Shield Program.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) announced a major expansion of its Oklahoma City manufacturing campus. The expansion will include the addition of more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and production space. The expansion supports increasing customer demand for the company’s family of high-performance, affordable jet-powered drone systems, including the Valkyrie collaborative combat aircraft, the Firejet/Mighty Hornet IV and others.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) is reporting a collaboration between its subsidiary, Sentrycs, a leader in counter-drone (“C-UAS”) technology based on Cyber-over-RF, and Lockheed Martin. Under the collaboration, Sentrycs’ Cyber-over-RF technology will be integrated into Sanctum, Lockheed Martin’s next-generation C-UAS solution to protect military forces, homeland security and critical assets against evolving unmanned aerial threats. Sanctum tackles complex drone threats, including coordinated swarms and rapidly evolving UAS tactics. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, cloud-enabled data fusion and a modular defense architecture to detect, track, analyze and neutralize aerial threats in real time.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) has unveiled Hellcat(TM), a dual-use small, unmanned aircraft system built on the proven Black Widow(TM) platform and designed for rapidly evolving operational environments. Red Cat launched Hellcat in conjunction with Eurosatory 2026, where defense leaders, government buyers and industry partners from across Europe and allied nations convened to evaluate current and future capabilities with a focus on small UAS, contested-environment operations, and interoperable systems.



Together, these milestones underscore a broader transformation in the government and public safety landscape as advanced technologies become increasingly central to mission success. As autonomous platforms, artificial intelligence and next-generation defense systems continue to mature, organizations are expanding their capabilities to respond more effectively to emerging threats while improving resilience, situational awareness and operational readiness.

For more information, visit Wrap Technologies.

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