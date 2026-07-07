Data Storage Corporation Appoints AI and Cybersecurity Veteran Jerome Naidoo as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DTST” and the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Jerome Naidoo as a Strategic Advisor.

In this role, Mr. Naidoo will advise the Company on artificial intelligence strategy, product architecture, and intellectual property development, supporting its Sovereign AI Solutions ("SaiS") initiative and its AI Continuity Control Plane designed for regulated industries. Mr. Naidoo's appointment reflects the Company's continued investment in the technical leadership and innovation required to support its long-term strategy of delivering critical infrastructure for AI-driven enterprises.

Mr. Naidoo brings more than 30 years of experience in software engineering, cybersecurity, distributed systems, and artificial intelligence. He began his career working with Linux systems, network infrastructure, kernel development, and cybersecurity, designing and securing large-scale computing environments and developing advanced automation technologies. Over the course of his career, he has built deep expertise in software architecture, machine learning, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale distributed computing, with a focus on transforming complex data into actionable intelligence and developing AI systems that solve real-world business challenges.

“AI is rapidly becoming mission-critical for enterprises, creating new requirements for resilience, governance, and operational continuity,” said Chuck Piluso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation. “Jerome’s expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and large-scale systems architecture strengthens our ability to execute on our Sovereign AI Solutions strategy and develop technologies that help organizations deploy AI securely and reliably.”

“I am excited to join Data Storage as it expands its focus on AI infrastructure and continuity solutions,” said Jerome Naidoo. “As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, organizations will require solutions that address recoverability, validation, governance, and compliance. I look forward to helping the Company as they develop technologies that enable enterprises to deploy AI with greater confidence and resilience.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary Nexxis Inc., provides VoIP, internet access, SD-WAN, and data transport services as part of its integrated technology solutions platform. The Company is also pursuing strategic initiatives focused on AI continuity infrastructure for regulated industries, including the planned establishment of Sovereign AI Solutions, which is intended to support recovery, resiliency, and compliance for sovereign AI and AI Factory environments.

DTST continues to evaluate strategic opportunities, including potential investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other transactions focused on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and emerging enterprise technology markets. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. While DTST believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to it on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8- K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.