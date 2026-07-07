Wix and Elavon Launch Unified Commerce Solutions to Help Small Businesses Start, Grow and Scale

New York – Wix (Nasdaq: WIX) and Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) and one of the world’s largest payment processors with nearly nine billion transactions annually, today announced a partnership. This will expand Elavon Business Solutions (EBS) with new unified commerce offerings designed to streamline online and in-person sales, bookings, inventory, Elavon payments, real-time analytics and more to help businesses launch, grow and scale their online and in-person operations with greater flexibility.

Building on the recent introduction of EBS, the partnership with Wix enhances the platform by combining Elavon’s purpose-built small business payments and software capabilities with Wix’s leading website creation and unified commerce technology. Together, the companies are delivering a more complete, unified commerce experience tailored to the evolving needs of small businesses.

EBS brings payments and vertical specific software into a single platform, enabling business owners to manage operations across channels while reducing complexity and improving visibility. Through its integration with Wix, businesses can seamlessly establish a digital presence and connect online and in-person sales in one cohesive system.

“At Elavon, our commitment is to help small businesses succeed—no matter where they are in their journey,” said Pari Sawant, global chief product officer at Elavon. “Elavon Business Solutions reflects that commitment by giving businesses the flexibility to start quickly, operate efficiently and scale with confidence. Through our partnership with Wix, we’re delivering a unified platform that brings together payments, digital capabilities and human support—so business owners can focus on growth, not complexity.”

The tiered structure of Wix and EBS is designed to meet businesses wherever they are, offering packages aligned to their stage, complexity and growth ambitions:

Launch — Simple, streamlined tools to help new businesses quickly establish a digital presence, accept payments and begin selling across multiple channels, i.e. in-person, online, on-the-go

— Simple, streamlined tools to help new businesses quickly establish a digital presence, accept payments and begin selling across multiple channels, i.e. in-person, online, on-the-go Grow — Expanded capabilities to help businesses manage operations more efficiently, with enhanced reporting, inventory and customer engagement tools

— Expanded capabilities to help businesses manage operations more efficiently, with enhanced reporting, inventory and customer engagement tools Scale — Advanced, customizable solutions for more complex businesses looking to optimize performance, expand reach and support higher transaction volumes

Each tier is backed by Elavon’s global payments infrastructure and integrated with Wix’s online commerce capabilities, enabling businesses to operate seamlessly across channels without switching platforms as they grow.

“Wix is focused on making advanced digital tools simple and accessible for every business,” said Anthony Scaglione, EVP of global sales at Wix. “Together with Elavon, we’re delivering a seamless, tiered platform that brings commerce, payments and digital presence into one solution—helping small businesses choose what’s right for them today and scale for what’s next.”

For more information about Elavon Business Solutions, visit elavon.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room .

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

About Elavon

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers across the United States, Europe and Canada.





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