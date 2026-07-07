Asurint and Bullhorn Streamline Healthcare Staffing with Integrated Credentialing Management Solution

CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of background screening solutions, has announced the launch of Credential Management in partnership with Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruiting industry. Built specifically for the complexities of healthcare staffing, Credential Management brings a more streamlined and intelligent approach in placing clinical talent faster.

“As a member of the Bullhorn Marketplace since 2016, this launch reflects our continued investment in the Bullhorn ecosystem, our integration capabilities, and the overall staffing and healthcare staffing market,” said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. “Together, we are helping clients move faster, stay compliant, and create a more seamless hiring experience.”

Asurint and Bullhorn have been partners since 2016, combining staffing industry expertise to deliver a seamless background screening experience. With their Integrated Credential Management Solution, healthcare staffing teams can track, verify, and manage candidate qualifications, licenses, and compliance documents all in one centralized place.

ManpowerGroup, a leading global workforce solutions company and a long-standing Asurint client, helped spark this advancement by identifying the need for a more streamlined credential management solution, prompting Asurint to collaborate closely with Bullhorn to make this enhanced solution available.

“As a long-time client of Asurint’s, it is refreshing to work with a company that is continually reaching out to their clients for product feedback and turning suggestions into reality,” says Sasha Beckett-Shcreiber, Manager of Client Experience at ManpowerGroup. “One of the examples of that partnership is the enhancements that Asurint is continually making to their integration capabilities. Most notable is the implementation of credential creation and management within our Bullhorn integration with Asurint. This improvement will ensure improved accuracy and compliance for our client and candidate base, while reducing the manual effort required by our recruiters to enter credentials as they do currently. We are looking forward to seeing these solutions in action.”

Credential Management is designed to support a more forward-looking approach to compliance, flagging potential issues early and keeping placements on track. It helps remove bottlenecks by streamlining the onboarding process, particularly for high-volume staffing, by enabling automated tracking, renewal alerts for expiring credentials, and secure document storage to ensure compliance before placement. By removing friction from credentialing, the solution helps organizations maintain momentum in a highly competitive hiring landscape while delivering a smoother experience for candidates.

“Healthcare staffing firms face increasing pressure to balance speed, compliance, and candidate experience,” said Jason Niad, Vice President, Product – Healthcare at Bullhorn. “By extending our long-standing partnership with Asurint to include Credential Management, we’re giving healthcare staffing organizations a more efficient way to manage screening and credentialing workflows within Bullhorn. This integrated solution helps teams stay compliant, reduce manual processes, and place qualified clinicians faster so they can meet the growing demands of healthcare providers.”

"With Credential Management now available through our existing Bullhorn integration, healthcare staffing firms can manage screening and credentialing all in one place,” said Kim Chochon, Vice President of Marketing & Partnerships at Asurint. “This helps to reduce administrative burdens, strengthen compliance, and accelerate time-to-placement so providers can deliver care without delay.”

About Bullhorn

For the past 26 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry-leading, cloud-based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience – its core mission. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X.

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It’s not just efficient, it’s screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: www.asurint.com

Contacts

Asurint

Kim Chochon

Vice President of Partnerships & Marketing

kchochon@asurint.com