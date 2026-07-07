Bloomberg Media and Muck Rack Launch Integration to Bring Bloomberg Journalism into PR Workflows

Miami and New York, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomberg Media today announced a new partnership with Muck Rack , the AI communications platform used by thousands of PR teams worldwide, to bring Bloomberg's premium business and financial journalism directly into PR workflows.

Through the integration, Bloomberg.com group subscribers will be able to access full-text Bloomberg reporting inside Muck Rack, the same platform where they manage journalist relationships, pitch stories, track coverage, and report on earned media performance. All Muck Rack users will continue to receive mention notifications for Bloomberg coverage regardless of subscription status.

“At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to empower communications professionals with the trusted information they need to make decisions and respond in real time,” said Nick Pimm, Managing Director of Enterprise Sales at Bloomberg Media. “Integrating Bloomberg's full-text reporting directly into Muck Rack will streamline workflows and provide communications teams with seamless access to our business and financial reporting without ever leaving the platform," said Nick Pimm, Managing Director of Enterprise Sales at Bloomberg Media.

“A Bloomberg story about a competitor, a market shift, or a breaking regulatory development is a critical piece of coverage that is something to act on,” added Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “Having that reporting inside the Muck Rack workflow changes how quickly and confidently teams can respond and analyze the coverage.”

The announcement reflects a broader shift in how communications teams use premium content. PR teams need to understand not just what's being written, but how that coverage performs, including whether it surfaces in AI-generated responses from tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

# # #

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world’s leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 3,000 journalists and analysts in more than 100 bureaus around the world. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com .