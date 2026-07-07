MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches “Geopolitics for Executives”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced the launch of “Geopolitics for Executives: From Global Risk to Strategic Advantage,” a new course designed to equip senior executives and decision makers with a foundational understanding of how evolving geopolitical dynamics are influencing business strategy, operations and long-term growth.

This two-day, in-person program, taking place on MIT’s campus from October 15-16, will examine how leaders can navigate a more complex and uncertain global environment, focusing on practical frameworks and strategic considerations for assessing geopolitical risk and aligning business decisions accordingly.

Led by MIT Sloan Executive Education faculty, including Fiona Murray, William Porter (1967) Professor of Entrepreneurship and Chair of the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF), and Phil Budden, Senior Lecturer, Technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management, this course is designed for senior executives and decision-makers seeking to understand the business implications of geopolitical change, including:

Leaders responsible for navigating exposure to geopolitical risk across markets, supply chains and cross-border operations

Executives shaping strategy in areas such as technology, innovation, investment, risk and regulation, where geopolitical dynamics increasingly influence competitive positioning

Business leaders evaluating how geopolitical shifts may affect long-term growth, market participation and organizational resilience



“The ‘return’ of geopolitics is introducing new threats but also opportunities for leaders, influencing core business decisions such as how to structure supply chains, deploy capital, attract talent, and pursue innovation,” said Budden. “From supply chains and investment decisions to technology strategy and talent planning, leaders must understand how dynamics of global re-ordering influence business outcomes. Developing that perspective is becoming essential to building resilient organizations and maintaining competitive advantage.”

Reflecting MIT's mens et manus ("mind and hand") approach to learning, the course will feature an immersive simulation developed in collaboration with MIT's Wargaming Lab. The structured wargaming exercise and scenario-planning activities will help participants step into the perspectives of geopolitical actors, explore how critical decisions are made, and identify the second- and third-order business effects that traditional planning approaches often overlook.

Key takeaways include:

Developing strategic clarity around the intersection of geopolitics and business

Understanding how geopolitical shifts are reshaping competitive dynamics, technology ecosystems and long-term value creation

Applying practical frameworks to identify, assess and respond to emerging geopolitical risks and opportunities

Translating geopolitical insights into business decisions related to investment, innovation, supply chain design, data governance and market participation

Building resilient, adaptive strategies that can navigate uncertainty while positioning organizations for long-term growth

Assessing the strategic implications of geopolitical developments on technology deployment, cybersecurity and organizational resilience

To learn more, click here to sign up for the informational webinar, taking place July 28 at 2 p.m. ET, or visit the course enrollment page here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education’s non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

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