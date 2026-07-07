Beyond Meat® to Introduce Beyond Steak® Filet at Meijer This Month

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced that Beyond Steak Filet will begin rolling out to Meijer stores this month, expanding its retail presence following recent launches at Wegmans and H-E-B.

Since debuting on the brand's direct-to-consumer site in October 2025, Beyond Steak Filet has quickly become the site's #1 selling product1, earning enthusiastic consumer reviews for its delicious taste, great texture, and strong nutritional profile. Made with mycelium and heart-healthy2 avocado oil, the whole-cut filet delivers 28g of plant protein, 3g of fiber, and just 1g of saturated fat per serving. Beyond Steak Filet is made with clean, simple ingredients and is one of more than 20 Beyond Meat products to earn Clean Label Project Certification. It also contains no added antibiotics or hormones and is Non-GMO Project Verified.

"We're excited to bring Beyond Steak Filet to more consumers across the country," said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. "The response we saw during our direct-to-consumer launch signaled that consumers share our enthusiasm for this special whole-cut steak, which delivers on taste, texture, and nutrition while being made with clean, simple ingredients. As we offer Beyond Steak Filet at more retailers, we're making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy a satisfying, nutritious steak experience at home."

To learn more about Beyond Steak Filet, discover delicious ways to enjoy it, and find a retailer near you, visit www.BeyondMeat.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

1 "#1 seller" refers exclusively to unit sales on Beyond Test Kitchen DTC website since October 2025. No comparison to broader market or category sales is intended or implied.

2 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

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