Beyond Meat® Launches Beyond Steak® Filet at Wegmans and H-E-B

Following a successful launch on the brand's direct-to-consumer site, where it became the #1 selling product1, Beyond Steak Filet makes its retail debut

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced the launch of Beyond Steak Filet at Wegmans and H-E-B. This announcement marks the first time Beyond Steak Filet is available to consumers at retail.

Since launching on the brand's direct-to-consumer site in October 2025, Beyond Steak Filet has received overwhelmingly positive feedback and has quickly become the site's #1 selling product2, with consumers praising its delicious taste, great texture, and strong nutritional profile. Packed with 28g of plant protein, 3g of fiber, and just 1g of saturated fat per serving, and made with mycelium and heart-healthy3 avocado oil, the whole-cut filet delivers the tender, juicy bite and flavor of a top-quality steak. Made with clean, simple ingredients, Beyond Steak Filet is one of more than 20 products across the brand's portfolio to have earned Clean Label Project Certification, which recognizes products that meet rigorous standards for purity and transparency. The plant-based cut also contains no added antibiotics or hormones and is Non-GMO Project Verified.

“I believe Beyond Steak Filet is our most compelling center-of-the-plate innovation since the Beyond Burger,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “The product marks the introduction of the powerhouse ingredient mycelium into our portfolio and delivers 28g of clean protein with just 1g of saturated fat from avocado oil. Whereas consumers are typically advised to limit their consumption of steak, the remarkable nutritional profile of Beyond Steak Filet means you can turn any meal into a steak occasion.”

Crafted to sear beautifully, Beyond Steak Filet can be enjoyed in tacos, salads, and grain bowls, or served alongside your favorite sides for a steakhouse-inspired meal. For additional information about Beyond Steak Filet and to find a store near you, visit www.beyondmeat.com .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com





1 “#1 seller” refers exclusively to unit sales on Beyond Test Kitchen DTC website since October 2025. No comparison to broader market or category sales is intended or implied.

2 “#1 seller” refers exclusively to unit sales on Beyond Test Kitchen DTC website since October 2025. No comparison to broader market or category sales is intended or implied.

3 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.