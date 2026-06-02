Beyond Meat® Launches Beyond Immerse™ in New York

Company’s first functional beverage line begins to roll out in influential New York market with bold new packaging

Professional basketball player Josh Hart joins as Beyond Immerse ambassador to headline a summer of performance-focused fitness activations and events

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced the initial launch of Beyond Immerse, its first functional beverage line, into retail and foodservice locations in the New York metro area. Beyond Immerse enters the market through a distribution agreement with Big Geyser, the #1 non-alcoholic beverage distributor in New York, providing access to more than 26,000 outlets across grocery, drug, convenience, mass merchandisers, club, and foodservice channels.

The brand took a new approach to developing Beyond Immerse, first making the beverage line available through limited drops on its direct-to-consumer site to gather consumer feedback and refine the experience. The resulting product line delivers a refreshing taste and experience that transcends categories, delivering functionality of four distinct beverage offerings in one light, sparkling drink: clean plant protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes. Beyond Immerse sets a new benchmark as the first ready-to-drink protein beverage to earn Clean Label Project Verification, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency and ingredient integrity.

Key highlights of Beyond Immerse:

Features plant-based ingredients like protein from peas and fiber from tapioca

Available in three flavors: Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, and Cherry Berry

Each flavor contains 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, and 100 calories

Excellent source of protein, critical to support muscle health

Excellent source of fiber, vital to support a healthy gut

Excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C, essential to support immune function

Made with electrolytes

Made with non-GMO ingredients

No sugar alcohols, dairy, or whey protein



“Launching Beyond Immerse in New York marks a major milestone for our first functional beverage line,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “We created Beyond Immerse to deliver the superpowers of plants in a comprehensive system—protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes—all in one convenient, light, and refreshing beverage. We’re excited to see it reach more consumers in a market that sets the pace for what’s next.”

As part of the launch, professional basketball player Josh Hart will headline a new campaign celebrating performance, recovery, and the relentless energy of New York—showing consumers how to go beyond with Beyond Immerse. The partnership underscores the brand’s focus on fueling active lifestyles with clean, functional plant-based nutrition designed for everyday performance.

“Beyond Immerse is something I can grab whether I’m leaving the Garden, finishing a workout, or in between sessions,” said Josh Hart. “What stands out to me is it’s not just another protein drink. It’s the first one I’ve had that brings protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes together in one light, refreshing drink. When you’re grinding every day and pushing to perform at the highest level, you have to be intentional about what you put in your body. Beyond Immerse gives me everything I need in one can, without the heaviness of a shake.”

To celebrate the launch, Beyond Immerse is inviting New Yorkers to go beyond through a series of activations at leading fitness studios and active lifestyle events. Fans can follow along on social media to stay up to date on upcoming dates, locations, and ways to get involved.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

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