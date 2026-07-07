Hesab Selects Movement as Exclusive Stablecoin Settlement Layer for Its Global Self-Custody Bank

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesab , the global digital payments platform, today announced the company has selected Movement as the exclusive stablecoin settlement layer for its new Global Self-Custody Bank, a full-stack financial platform that gives users across emerging markets true ownership of their money. Roughly 1.4 billion adults are unbanked, and hundreds of millions more rely on accounts they don't fully control, exposed to inflation, currency controls, and frozen deposits. Hesab has spent a decade serving exactly those users, currently processing $160 million across over a million transactions per month. Its next phase targets the global south, including Africa and the Middle East.

Movement is the stablecoin settlement and yield layer built for these markets, with access to licensed payment rail across the United States, Canada, and the European Union. That regulated footprint is what separates it from networks that can move stablecoins but cannot touch compliant fiat on and off ramps. Hesab is the first major platform to build on that infrastructure, and the choice reflects what fintechs and neobanks serving the Global South need: fast, compliant cross-border settlement without holding billions in pre-funded float.

"Money should move at the speed of trust. Instantly, without permission, across any border," said Sanzar Kakar, Chairman of Hesab. "We chose Movement as our exclusive stablecoin settlement layer because it gives us the speed, composability, and emerging-market focus to offer something the world has never had - a bank account that truly belongs to its user."

Hesab’s Global Self-Custody Bank is built on a purpose-designed infrastructure stack with leading fintech and enterprise businesses as partners. DFNS provides programmable wallet infrastructure, enabling Hesab to issue millions of non-custodial wallets at scale so users hold their own keys without managing seed phrases. Movement powers real-time stablecoin settlement across corridors, replacing the pre-funded float and correspondent banking bottlenecks that make traditional remittances slow and expensive. Circle's CCTP moves native USDC seamlessly across blockchains, while Tether supplies USDT liquidity across corridors where it is the preferred dollar-denominated store of value.

"The unbanked aren't waiting for traditional banks to reach them," said Torab Torabi, CEO of Movement. "They're already using mobile money and informal transfer systems. Hesab plugs directly into that demand with something better: their own bank, with no primitive middleman and global access."

Hesab serves active users across more than 160 countries and accepts funding from over 20 channels, including bank transfers, debit and credit cards, ApplePay and GooglePay. Founded in 2018 by Kakar, a University of Pennsylvania and Warwick Business School graduate who previously worked at Merrill Lynch, Hesab has built its reputation on delivering reliable financial access where legacy infrastructure has failed.

Movement: Where Money Lives. To learn more, visit MovementNetwork.xyz, follow @Movement_xyz on X and connect with Movement on LinkedIn.

About Hesab

Hesab is a global digital payments platform that enables users to send, receive, and store money across borders in a fast, low-cost, and self-custodial way. Founded in 2018 by Sanzar Kakar, Hesab serves users across more than 160 countries and accepts funding from over 20 payment channels. Hesab is building the world's first Global Self-Custody Bank on the Movement Network. To learn more, visit hesab.com .

About Movement

Movement is a global settlement and yield layer for stablecoins, built on Move, the programming language Meta developed for financial applications. Move was designed from the ground up to secure financial assets, making it purpose-built for moving real money across borders at scale.

Neobanks, fintechs, and payment platforms build with Movement to settle cross-border transactions instantly. Traditional remittance rails require billions in pre-funded float and take two to five days to clear. Movement reduces that capital overhead and the traditional correspondent bank chain bottlenecks, cutting costs and giving financial institutions technical infrastructure they can trust. Learn more about Movement at MovementNetwork.xyz and follow on X.

About DFNS

DFNS is the first core banking platform for digital assets. It sits between an institution's existing systems and the blockchains where those assets move and settle, combining wallet infrastructure, key management, transaction processing, policy enforcement, and compliance integrations in one platform across 100+ blockchains. More than 400 institutions and fintechs build on DFNS. Since 2020 the company has secured over €100 billion in assets, processes roughly 1% of global stablecoin volume each month, and has recorded zero security breaches or key losses. To learn more, visit dfns.co.

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