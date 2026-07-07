Rate Welcomes Top 1% Mortgage Originator Ryan Randle to Strengthen Denver Market Presence

CHICAGO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that top mortgage originator Ryan Randle has joined the company, bringing more than 13 years of lending experience and a reputation as one of the industry's top-performing professionals to Rate's growing presence in the Denver market.

Recognized as a top 1% mortgage originator nationally, Randle built his career at U.S. Bank, where he became known for his deep expertise across conventional, jumbo and non-QM lending, as well as his commitment to clients and referral partners. His move to Rate reflects a broader trend of high-performing loan officers seeking environments built to support long-term growth, collaboration and entrepreneurship.

"I wasn't looking to make a change simply for the sake of making one," said Randle. "I wanted to be in an environment that would challenge me to become an even better originator. Rate has assembled some of the best loan officers in the country, and being surrounded by that level of talent gives me the opportunity to continue growing, learning and taking my business to the next level."

Randle joins Rate after identifying an opportunity to accelerate his business within a platform designed to help elite producers reach new levels of performance. Drawn by the company's collaborative culture, market-leading resources and reputation for attracting the industry's top talent, he saw Rate as the ideal place to build the next chapter of his career.

"Ryan has built an outstanding reputation over more than a decade by consistently delivering for his clients and referral partners," said Todd Heaton, Executive Vice President, Western US Divisional Manager. "The fact that someone with Ryan's track record chose Rate speaks volumes about the culture we've built. The best originators want to work alongside other top performers, and that's exactly what continues to set Rate apart. We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to the team and excited to see what he'll accomplish."

That competitive mindset was clear during Randle's visit to Rate's corporate headquarters in Chicago. The meeting happened to take place in the company's Michael Jordan-themed conference room, where Randle quickly shared that he has a full-size basketball court at home with the Jordan logo at center court.

"Ryan is a huge Michael Jordan fan, and I think that's fitting," Heaton said. "He doesn't measure success by what he's already accomplished. He's always asking how he can get better. That's exactly what brought him to Rate. He wanted to be around people who would push him to raise his game."

As Rate continues to expand its presence in key growth markets, the company remains focused on attracting experienced mortgage professionals who share its commitment to exceptional client service, innovation and sustained production excellence.

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years), Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet, multiple recognitions as a Best Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet, named to Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025), Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Forbes, named among the Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025 by Motley Fool and recognized as the Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America by Motley Fool / MarketWatch. Visit rate.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adff6928-f458-4b37-8a73-e3a302432c02